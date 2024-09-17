Hillary Clinton Accuses Elon Musk of Threatening to ‘Rape’ Taylor Swift

In a recent interview with journalist Kara Swisher, Hillary Clinton accused Elon Musk of threatening to “rape” Taylor Swift.
The allegation stems from comments that the Tesla CEO and X owner made in response to Taylor’s endorsement of Kamala Harris.
“Fine Taylor … you win…I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk wrote on the social media platform he purchased in 2022.
Musk’s Attempt at Humor Falls Flat
Taylor referenced J.D. Vance’s “childless cat lady” aspersions in her endorsement. And that seems to have inspired Musk’s cat comment.
As for the part about giving the pop icon “a baby” — well, the reasoning behind that remark is less clear and far more controversial.
In her interview with Swisher, Clinton alleged that Musk’s offer to “impregnate” Swift was “kind of another way of saying rape.”
Hillary Clinton Goes Off on Elon Musk
“I can’t understand why he says what he says. It just is beyond my imagination,” Clinton said.
“Whether it’s Trump or Musk or any other so-called masters of the universe in the technology world, misogyny is such a part of their worldview, and they gravitate toward toughness and brutality and machoism.”
Hillary went on to draw an unflattering comparison between Taylor’s career and Musk’s.
“Here’s Taylor Swift, a self-made billionaire who brings joy to people who imparts life lessons, particularly to girls and women. They can’t stand it,” Clinton said.
Clinton went on to suggest that Taylor’s endorsement of Harris had “triggered” Trump and his supporters.
“I mean, if it had happened before the debate, it would’ve overpowered the debate,” she noted.
“The fact that it happened right after the debate and just added to Kamala’s momentum must have just set them all off,” Clinton added.
A String of Controversies
Clinton’s allegations come on the heels of a separate controversy. Earlier this week, Musk tweeted and deleted a remark about Harris that he later dismissed as a joke.
In the wake of Sunday’s assassination attempt against Donald Trump, Musk tweeted:
“No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.”
For obvious reasons, the tweet did not go over well. In fact, the hashtag “#DeportElon” trended as a result of Musk’s remark.
He later deleted the tweet and explained that it was an attempt at humor:
“Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on X,” he wrote.
It’s tough to imagine how the current election cycle could get any more absurd. But we get the feeling that the next six weeks will take this country to places we never imagined.