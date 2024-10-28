Tony Hinchcliffe Trashes Puerto Rico at Donald Trump Rally: Who is This Racist …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tony Hinchcliffe may have just lost Donald Trump the Presidential election.

What, a celebrity gossip website can dream, can’t it?!?

Tony Hinchcliffe attends the Netflix live comedy event “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 5, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

In all seriousness, the so-called comedian was one of many speakers at a rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night… opening for the racist President by trashing an entire U.S. territory.

“I welcome migrants to the United States of America with open arms. And by open arms I mean like this,” Hinchcliffe said at the event prior to waving his hands as if to say “go away.”

He then got far more lewd.

“These Latinos, they love making babies, too. Just know that they do,” Hinchcliffe continued. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They c-m inside, just like they did to our country.”

Tony Hinchcliffe speaks during a campaign rally for former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

We’ll give you a few moments to calm down from all that hysterical laughter…

Hinchcliffe — who was previously best known for writing for several of Comedy Central’s celebrity roasts and who is now best known for being an awful human being — then focused on Puerto Rico for some reason.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he said.

This isn’t just offensive.

It’s also not remotely funny.

Tony Hinchcliffe is both racist and not funny. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

The Kill Tony podcast host also joked that he “carved watermelons” with a Black “buddy,” while pointing to a Black audience member.

In a statement, Donald Trump campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said:

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

This, of course, actually is funny because the views absolutely represent Donald Trump. Hinchcliffe was an approved speaker and he was reading from a Teleprompter.

For those just tuning in, Trump is also extremely racist.

Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable with faith leaders at Christ Chapel on October 23, 2024 in Zebulon, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Speaking on a livestream with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on Sunday afternoon, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, responded to the comedian’s comments.

“Who is that jack-wad? Who is that guy?” Walz asked after a clip of Hinchcliffe’s joke played on their stream.

This prompted the following response from Hinchcliffe:

“Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist.

“I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon.”

We’ll close with this simple, possibly VERY important note:

There are 500,000 Puerto Rico natives living in the vital swing state of Pennsylvania.