Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cozy Up At The Yankees’ Big Game: Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Like any great love, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift keep you guessing.

The pair were welcomed back to New York over the weekend as Travis enjoyed his bye week from the Chiefs with his favorite girl.

While they didn’t make it over to Cornelia Street, they did decide to wrap up their eventful weekend with a trip to The Bronx.

Yep, the most famous couple in sports and music were front and center for Game 1 of the ALCS.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game One of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Take Swiftie Out To The Ball Game

The superstar couple arrived at Yankee Stadium on Monday night to watch the crucial showdown between the Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

It will be the first of five planned matchups over the course of the week, and seven matchups overall if necessary. The winner advances to the World Series.

The game also marks the last date night for the pair for a while, as Travis is set to return to Kansas on Tuesday. He’s needed back with the Chiefs to prep for his Sunday rematch against the teams Super Bowl 2024 rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Taylor is headed to South Beach. She’s about to play the final dates of the Eras tour, performing three shows in Miami, on October 18, 19 and 20, 2024.

From here through the end of the year, it’s likely we won’t see much of the pair together.

So enjoy the sight while you can!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game One of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Love Is In The Air

The pair certainly made the most out of their time together. On the Friday before the big game, the pair enjoyed a double date with her pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The next time, enjoyed a date night Saturday at Torrisi, a very happening Italian restaurant in the East Village.

It seems the pair have fallen into a pattern with their dates in NYC though. Last time they were in town, they were also spotted grabbing a romantic meal, while catching up with friends, and watching a high profile matchup,

That time it was the US Open though.

Clearly, they like what they like!