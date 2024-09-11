Donald Trump Says Taylor Swift Will “Pay a Price” for Kamala Harris …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump has responded to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday night by saying he totally understands her decision and wishes this artist the best.

Just kidding.

He didn’t say anything like that at all.

Donald Trump addresses the Economic Club of New York on September 5, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“She’s a very liberal person,” said on Wednesday morning during an appearance on Fox & Friends, referring to Swift and her decision to voice her support for Harris after Trump’s humiliating debate this week against the Democratic nominee.

Added Trump:

“She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Swift, of course, first endorsed members of this party back in 2018… and has since gone on to anchor the most successful tour in the history of music.

So, yeah. We sort of doubt any price has been paid or will be paid.

Donald Trump steps off his plane upon arrival at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 10, 2024. ((Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

During this same interview, Trump gushed over the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany, when asked about Swift’s political involvement.

(Multiple times over the past few days, Brittany Mahomes has made it clear she’s a Donald Trump group.)

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan,” Trump said on Fox News.

“I like Brittany. I think Brittany’s great.”

Making a mockery of J.D. Vance and his view on women, Swift signed her endorsement this week by referring to herself as a “childless cat lady,” writing in further detail:

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.

I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.

I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Swift concluded her message as follows:

I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters:

Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!

I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.