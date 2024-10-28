Jessa Duggar Pregnant Again?! The Reality Star Responds To New Rumor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessa Duggar just gave birth and we’re already talking about this?! Only with the Duggars!

To be even more specific, Jessa Duggar just gave birth this past December 2023 to baby number five!

One would think, therefore, that there’s simply no chance Duggar would be expecting yet another child so soon, right?

Right?!?

Jessa Duggar is featured here in a clip from TLC. (TLC)

The Pregnancy Rumor Rocking The Duggar Family

This is a Duggar family member we’re talking about, however, which means Jessa was raised to believe she’s nothing but a baby-maker. It also means that scarcely a year may go by without her announcing a pregnancy.

With that in mind… curious (and, let’s face it, rude) social media users have been under the recent impression that Jessa is expecting her sixth son or daughter.

The rumor started to run rampant in September, after Jessa shared a precious family photo, writing as a simple caption:

“So grateful for these blessing.”

As you can see above, Jessa is standing in the back holding her youngest, George, while her husband, Ben Seewald, stands proudly behind her.

In front of the spouses? Their four other kids; Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy and Fern.

Duggar mostly received praise for her appearance, but one person went right to the matter:

“She looks prego again,” while another wrote the following: “And another on the way I heard?”

Trolls are Gonna Troll, But Jessa Still Responds

We really have no idea why this speculation got underway. Jessa does not look pregnant in this picture. Moreover, it’s extremely inappropriate to just toss out that possibility into the Internet ether simply based on a photograph.

Jessa Duggar poses with Ben Seewald and their first child on Counting On. (TLC)

The chatter grew so incessant, though, that Jessa actually responded to these pregnancy inquiries.

“Not pregnant. Just too much ice cream on vacation,” the mother of five wrote back.

It’s nice that she can take the noise in stride, even make a bit of a joke out of it.

In truth, it’s horrible that she, or any woman, has to continually defend the way they look in photos. It’s one of the many drawbacks of social media – and in her case, being quasi-famous.

The Latest Addition To The Family

Remember, it was only 10 months ago when Jessa welcomed George Augustine into the world.

“Throughout the entire pregnancy, Ben and I kept the baby’s gender a secret, and so today, the kids are going to come over to the hospital and get to meet their little sibling for the first time and find out the baby’s gender,” Jessa said in a subsequent YouTube video.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald sit in church on an episode of the TLC reality show Counting On. (TLC)

The footage then cut to Ivy and Fern — along with Henry and Spurgeon — arriving at the hospital to learn they now have a brother.

“Just when you think your heart can’t be any more full as a parent, you see your bigger kids loving on the newborn baby, and your heart just swells with emotion,” Jessa said in a voiceover.

“It’s the sweetest thing to witness.”

We’re guessing they’ll witness child number-six at some point. Just not yet, folks. And please stop saying otherwise on the World Wide Web.