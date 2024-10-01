Prince Harry's Netflix Bosses Angry About 'Disappointing' Polo Doc: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Netflix is on the verge of turning sour, insiders claim.

As we previously reported, Harry and Meghan are producing a new docuseries as part of their $100 million development deal with the streaming giant.

Thus far, the couple’s doc projects have yielded mixed results.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Strained Relationship With Netflix

Their first Netflix series, titled simply Harry & Meghan, made a major splash when it debuted back in 2022.

However, the second project, which explored Harry’s involvement with the Invictus Games, was not nearly as popular or well-received.

Netflix execs are understandably eager to protect their massive investment in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

And insiders say they’re not happy with Harry’s latest doc series, this one focusing on his love for the sport of polo.

Yes, in a twist no one could have foreseen, footage of rich guys chasing a ball on horseback is apparently not as enthralling as interpersonal drama among members of the world’s most famous family.

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Netflix execs have viewed a rough cut of the imaginatively titled Polo, and they’re not impressed.

In fact, one insider says the bosses are openly “disappointed” in the project, which is slated for a December premiere.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Harry Puts His Friend at Center Stage

One big complaint is that Harry has very little screen time in the doc. The director instead chose to focus on one of Harry’s closest friends, professional polo player Nacho Figueroa.

“Apart from their documentary series, which had the drama of them quitting the royal family, everything else they’ve produced has been underwhelming,” one insider, identified only as “a Hollywood producer,” told the Mail.

“Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

“That he’s not is hugely disappointing for Netflix. Let’s face it, polo isn’t exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry. Without him, it’s marginal at best,” the source went on.

“The Netflix deal expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit. This sounds like a big nothing burger.”

The insider adds that execs have nicknamed the project “the Nacho Show,” and it may well jeopardize Harry and Meghan’s careers as producers.

Did Netflix Get a Raw Deal From Harry and Meghan?

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

“What Net­flix has received in return doesn’t look great. People want personal stuff,” says the source.

“For a show about a sport of kings, polo barely features any royalty. It’s not the Harry show, it’s the Nacho show.”

We hate to criticize a series we haven’t seen, but as delicious as the Nacho show sounds, we’d be much more interested in a project focusing on Harry and Meghan’s personal lives.

Hey, at least Suits is still a big hit for Netflix! Meghan can still be proud of that!