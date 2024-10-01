Prince Harry's Netflix Bosses Angry About 'Disappointing' Polo Doc: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Netflix is on the verge of turning sour, insiders claim.
As we previously reported, Harry and Meghan are producing a new docuseries as part of their $100 million development deal with the streaming giant.
Thus far, the couple’s doc projects have yielded mixed results.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Strained Relationship With Netflix
Their first Netflix series, titled simply Harry & Meghan, made a major splash when it debuted back in 2022.
However, the second project, which explored Harry’s involvement with the Invictus Games, was not nearly as popular or well-received.
Netflix execs are understandably eager to protect their massive investment in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
And insiders say they’re not happy with Harry’s latest doc series, this one focusing on his love for the sport of polo.
Yes, in a twist no one could have foreseen, footage of rich guys chasing a ball on horseback is apparently not as enthralling as interpersonal drama among members of the world’s most famous family.
According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Netflix execs have viewed a rough cut of the imaginatively titled Polo, and they’re not impressed.
In fact, one insider says the bosses are openly “disappointed” in the project, which is slated for a December premiere.
Harry Puts His Friend at Center Stage
One big complaint is that Harry has very little screen time in the doc. The director instead chose to focus on one of Harry’s closest friends, professional polo player Nacho Figueroa.
“Apart from their documentary series, which had the drama of them quitting the royal family, everything else they’ve produced has been underwhelming,” one insider, identified only as “a Hollywood producer,” told the Mail.
“Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role.”
“That he’s not is hugely disappointing for Netflix. Let’s face it, polo isn’t exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry. Without him, it’s marginal at best,” the source went on.
“The Netflix deal expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit. This sounds like a big nothing burger.”
The insider adds that execs have nicknamed the project “the Nacho Show,” and it may well jeopardize Harry and Meghan’s careers as producers.
Did Netflix Get a Raw Deal From Harry and Meghan?
“What Netflix has received in return doesn’t look great. People want personal stuff,” says the source.
“For a show about a sport of kings, polo barely features any royalty. It’s not the Harry show, it’s the Nacho show.”
We hate to criticize a series we haven’t seen, but as delicious as the Nacho show sounds, we’d be much more interested in a project focusing on Harry and Meghan’s personal lives.
Hey, at least Suits is still a big hit for Netflix! Meghan can still be proud of that!