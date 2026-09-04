Rick Harrison Hospitalized; 'Pawn Stars' Star Underwent Major Life-Saving Surgery

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Rick Harrison, of Pawn Stars fame, went into the hospital for a fairly routine procedure.

In the process, doctors discovered an unexpected medical crisis unfolding in his body.

Harrison underwent major surgery in the hopes of saving his life.

Now, he’s reportedly still in the hospital, but is recovering.

Reality television actor Rick Harrison speaks during a small business summit in the East Room of the White House on May 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rick Harrison underwent an unexpected major surgery

TMZ reports that Rick Harrison is currently recovering in the hospital.

According to their source — the Harrison family — the Pawn Stars star went into the hospital for a fairly routine procedure.

He had intended to get a stent, in which a wire-mesh tube is placed inside a blood vessel during a minimally invasive procedure.

The function of the stent is to restore healthy blood flow by keeping a blood vessel open. It is the kind of health breakthrough that people a century ago might have declared miraculous.

Unfortunately, it cannot fix all cardiovascular issues.

According to TMZ‘s report, doctors found that Harrison had a more serious issue.

The stent would have been too little, too late, it seems.

To avert a medical catastrophe, doctors performed a bypass surgery.

We do not know the details on this major surgery, which is much more invasive, except that a bypass surgery involves grafting a blood vessel from another part of the body to create an alternative means of healthy blood flow.

However, the operation appears to have been total success.

He is looking forward to making a full recovery

According to the report, Rick Harrison is currently resting as comfortably as one can.

He is said to be looking forward to making a full recovery.

Internet sources say that recovering from a bypass can take anywhere from 6 to 12 weeks, depending upon numerous factors.

It’s probably safe to say that he wont’ be trick-or-treating this year, but Thanksgiving should see him feeling much more like his old self.

For the time being, Harrison will need to take it easy and follow his doctors’ instructions.

According to the Harrison family’s representative, he feels grateful for the treatment that doctors and staff at the hospital are giving to him.

His (still very new) wife, Angie, and other family are by his side.

Harrison can be a controversial figure at times, from apparent family conflicts to his repeated interactions with Donald Trump and the Trump regime.

Even so, it is good to hear that he had a positive result from his surgery.

Hopefully, his recovery will go just as smoothly.