Meghan Markle Ready To Tell Her 'Truth' & Expose Royals In 'Explosive' Memoir: Report

Meghan Markle’s debut memoir is reportedly on the way.

And those with inside knowledge of the project say the duchess is not planning to go easy on her in-laws.

On the heels of her husband Prince Harry sharing his life story with the world and surviving the consequences, Meghan is looking to cash in on the same deal.

And she’s being strategic about when the book will drop. For example, like when it will make her millions!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gestures as she arrives with Britain’s Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, during their visit at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle to Lash Out at Royals In Tell-All Memoir, Source Claims

It will likely come as no surprise to those following the journey of Harry and Meghan that the Duchess is planning a memoir.

What might shock some is she how hard she’s planning to go.

A source close to the situation tells Closer that Meghan is planning to expose the royals like never before.

Perhaps inspired by the success of Prince Harry’s memoir, Meghan reportedly plans to tell her side of the with little concern for the egos she might damage.

“The talk among their friends is that it’s time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy,” said the insider.

“There’s so much demand for Meghan to speak out, whether that’s in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir. She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as she attends a Sit Out with Britain’s Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 11, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

What Prompted Meghan to Take This Step?

The source went on to claim that Meghan was furious upon learning of a royal snub:

The royals had not invited Harry and Meghan to their annual summer getaway at Balmoral.

While Harry and Meghan were “not shocked” at being excluded, they were nonetheless hurt.

And the incident might have been the final straw that inspired Meghan to launch her literary career.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The snub amounted to a public humiliation for Harry and Meghan. And it reportedly left the Sussexes with the feeling that they need to respond.

“They’re now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back. And one option on the table is to go all-out. A big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story,” says the insider.

Meghan’s Got a Lot on Her Plate

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, on October 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images)

If the rumors are true, then the book would come during what is already a very busy time for Meghan.

Earlier this year, Meghan launched a new company, a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard.

The rollout is happening slowly, but insiders say it’s all going according to plan.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

It also comes at a time when the Duchess of Sussex is being more candid than ever.

In a recent interview with Jane Pauley, Meghan revealed that she’s battled suicidal thoughts.

Fans speculated that Meghan was on the verge of expanding on the pain she’s endured in recent years.

And it looks as though that prediction might soon come true.

When Will The Memoir Release?

As to when fans will be able to lay hands on the book – well, that’s a trickier question to answer.

According to insiders who spoke to Closer, the Duchess of Sussex is holding out until the opportune moment to release the tell-all book.

“Word in publishing circles is that everyone’s mad to land Meghan’s memoirs and the numbers being thrown around are ridiculously high,” insisted the source.

Now, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has reportedly earned him around $27million, $14 million of which he got as an advance. If Meghan goes through with the memoir, he could be looking at bringing in about the same.

“We’re talking tens of millions for her authorised biography – it’s going to get to the point where she can’t say no,” the insider added.

“And love her or hate her, there’s no denying that she has an insight into the royals that no one else can share.”

You got us there.

So, when will we see the book on shelves?

“She’s strategically chosen to hold off for the sake of peace, but she absolutely wants to share her truth – and why shouldn’t she, when she’s endured so much?” the source added.