Amber Eggers Cause of Death: ‘Love After Lockup’ Star Was 41

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of reality TV today:

Amber Eggers, who starred on the 2019 season of WeTV’s Love After Lockup, has passed away.

Amber’s work ethic and sense of humor endeared her to viewers, and she seemed destined to become one of the show’s success stories.

Amber Eggers in a scene from ‘Love After Lockup.’ (YouTube/WeTV)

She was engaged to a man when she was first released from prison, but she later left that relationship to date Michell “Puppy” Deaton, who was also popular with Love After Lockup fans.

“Whenever I didn’t love myself, Amber was there to love me,” Deaton previously said on the show of their relationship (via People). “I honestly don’t think I would have made it without Amber.”

Sadly, Amber’s health took a turn for the worse last year, and it seems she never fully recovered.

As her mother, Monica Eggers, explained in a lengthy Instagram tribute, Amber passed away from acute liver failure.

“There really isn’t a good way to say something like this. It doesn’t feel real, and I don’t think any words can make it feel real. Amber Eggers has lost her fight today and passed away,” Monica wrote.

“Amber was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday Sept 1st with liver failure. The doctors did everything they could, but in the end, her body just couldn’t keep fighting.

“And if you knew Amber, you know she is a fighter,” she continued, adding:

Monica went on to explain that Amber had endured numerous health issues in recent years.

“She had already survived so much. In the spring of 2025, pneumonia turned into sepsis and multiple organ failure, and she ended up on life support. She came back from that. She got to go home,” she wrote, adding:

“More recently, she suffered a mini-stroke and was home recovering. She has kept fighting through all of it, but this time her body lost the fight.

“She will be missed more than we can probably put into words. Love After Lockup viewers and cast alike love Amber very much. We laughed with her, worried about her, and cheered her on through everything she faced.

“Thank you for being you, Amber. You are going to be missed.”

Sadly, Amber is one of several Love After Lockup stars who have passed away in recent years.

Our thoughts go out to Amber’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.