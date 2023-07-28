Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: FURIOUS Over Emmys Snub For Netflix Series, Insider Claims

In December of last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly anticipated Netflix docu-series premiered to much fanfare and generally positive reviews.

It was the kind of high-profile prestige fare that usually cleans up come awards season, which is why many industry observers were shocked when Harry & Meghan didn’t receive a single Emmy nomination.

Perhaps if everything else were going well for the couple career-wise, they would just move on from such a minor setback.

But news of the snub came amid Harry and Meghan’s worst streak of bad press since they first stepped down from their roles as working royals.

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Getty)

And now, it seems the Sussexes want to know why they were snubbed.

According to a new report from Heat magazine, Harry and Meghan were furious about the news, and they believe that one of their enemies is responsible for this latest humiliation.

“The fact that they didn’t get an Emmy nod is a huge kick in the teeth,” a source tells the outlet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking swaggy at the Invictus Games. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“They’re convinced there’s been an orchestrated hate campaign against them on both sides of the Atlantic, and that certain people are trying to get in on the act,” the insider adds.

Now, the source claims, the Sussexes are looking into the matter with the goal of determining who “put the boot in and what on earth they’ve got to do to catch a break.”

Apparently, they hired a private eye from the 1940s, because who else talks like that?

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

It’s worth noting that Harry and Meghan’s series wasn’t dismissed by every award-granting body.

The doc has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics Award in the Best Streaming Nonfiction category.

But the Hollywood Critics Awards are not the Emmys, and they don’t offer an opportunity for Harry and Meghan to send a message about their success by strutting the red carpet in the company of fellow A-listers.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Sussexes likely assumed that an Emmy nod was a foregone conclusion, and the snub might be an unwelcome sign that they’re not as beloved in Hollywood as they previously thought.

And the indifference (or animosity) toward the couple might extend beyond the film industry.

Insiders say the Harry and Meghan are planning to leave Montecito and relocate to the even tonier SoCal town of Hope Ranch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But the current residents are reportedly not happy with the idea of their posh seaside town becoming a haven for paparazzi and tourists.

The pushback is unlikely to stop Harry and Meghan from making the move, but they may find themselves receiving the cold shoulder from their new neighbors.

Who knew that the LA area could feel as frigid as London under the right circumstances?