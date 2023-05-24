Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to Infuriate Royal Family With Netflix Feature Film About Palace Life

If you thought relations between Prince Harry and his family couldn’t get any worse, you might soon be in for a surprise.

It was just yesterday that Harry suffered a legal defeat in the form of a ruling from a UK judge, who determined that it would be unlawful for the Duke of Sussex to hire police officers for his personal protection.

A handful of experts predicted that this seemingly unimportant development might actually turn out to be the nail in the coffin of Harry’s relationship with his father and brother.

And now, it looks like Charles’ youngest son might be proving them right with a move that many are interpreting as an act of revenge.

Prince Harry arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Harry and wife Meghan Markle have entered talks to produce a feature film about life behind the palace walls.

Harry and Meghan never lived at Buckingham Palace, but we’re sure they still know more than most of us about what goes on inside.

Hey, the folks responsible for The Crown probably aren’t allowed within 50 meters of the place!

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

“There are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry’s book,” a source close to the situation tells UK tabloid The Mirror.

“There is no doubt they would get a handsome payday for it, which is hugely tempting,” the insider says.

“Meghan is really pushing for it to happen, while Harry wants to tread more carefully — but they are entertaining the idea and their team are talking about the kind of money they would want for the rights to their story.”

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Meghan recently signed with a new talent agency, and when the deal was first announced, there was widespread speculation that the Duchess of Sussex was planning to return to acting.

Now, however, it looks as though Meghan would prefer to focus on a career behind the camera.

Harry might be reluctant, but this could be an important opportunity for the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty) (Getty Images)

After all, the couple is currently enduring one of their worst PR crises in recent memory.

In addition to this week’s legal setback, multiple media outlets have cast doubt on Harry and Meghan’s car chase allegations.

The couple claim that a pack of paparazzi chased them through the streets of Manhattan last Tuesday after Meghan received an award from the Ms. Foundation.

Meghan Markle speaks onstage during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

The Sussexes say their chauffeured sedan was pursued by 12 cars with blacked out windows — and they narrowly escaped with their lives.

Critics of the couple say the story is hard to believe, and some have gone so far as to accuse them of making the story up entirely.

Needless to say, this would be a good time to divert the media’s attention by announcing a controversial new project!