Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Kids Appear In Their Netflix Series?

As we previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are developing a pair of new projects for Netflix. And fans are wondering if the couple’s kids will be involved this time.

The two series that have been announced will both cover topics that are near and dear to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

One will focus on Meghan’s love of cooking and entertaining guests at home.

The other will delve into the world of polo, a lifelong passion of Harry’s.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

Given the personal nature of the projects, it’s not surprising that fans began to hope that they’d be treated to a rare cameo from the Sussexes’ children, Archie and Lillibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Kids: Ready to Make Their Netflix Debut?

But according to a new report from The Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan’s kids will not appear in either of the couple’s new series.

In fact, the Sussexes are so protective of their privacy that Meghan’s cooking show will reportedly be filmed at the home of a Montecito neighbor.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit One World Observatory at One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The show will focus on Meghan’s approach to every aspect of hosting and entertaining — even delving into her tips for a successful vegetable garden.

But for privacy purposes, the role of the Sussexes’ home will be played by their friends’ house — and Archie and Lillibet will remain off camera.

Fans might feel let down by the news that the whole Sussex clan will not be participating in Meghan’s lifestyle series.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(The news that the kids won’t be popping up on Harry’s polo show is somewhat less surprising.)

But hopefully, the disappointed Sussex fans will be consoled by the news that they have a lot more Harry and Meghan coming their way.

Harry and Meghan’s Hollywood Era

In addition to Meghan’s new lifestyle brand, the couple will soon be promoting a new film project.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Harry and Meghan are producing a movie adaptation of Carley Fortune’s Meet Me At The Lake, a popular novel with a love story that closely parallels their personal story.

The book also features a character whose parent dies in a car crash, a storyline that would obviously be especially poignant to Harry.

According to the Mail, sources close to the couple have described the book as “right up their alley” because they “love love stories and rom-coms.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk together to meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And we’re sure fans love the idea of a rom-com produced by Harry and Meghan.

These projects aren’t the Sussexes’ first forays into the world of entertainment.

Harry and Meghan have already produced two Netflix series — one about their relationship, another about the Invictus Games.

But the Sussexes’ slate of upcoming projects seems to indicate the start of a new phase in their career — and that means their fans have plenty to be excited about.