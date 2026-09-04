Alix Earle Lays Into 'Sick And Twisted' Alex Cooper, Finally Opening Up About Vicious Feud

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What went down between Alix Earle and Alex Cooper?

After about a year and a half of wondering, we’re getting new insights — albeit from only one side.

Earle has a new show, and she’s using it to blast Cooper as “sick and twisted.”

Accusing the podcast host of having taken “advantage of” her, she’s not pulling any punches.

Alix Earle attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Alix Earle is not mincing words about Alex Cooper

It’s not clear if Alix Earle actually sent the text message calling Alex Cooper both “toxic” and “sick and twisted.”

But she read the text aloud, regardless, on Earle Meets World, her new Netflix series.

“I don’t like you,” Earle announced, reading the text.

“I’m not gonna fall for your bait,” she continued, “getting into a back and forth online.”

With a threatening air, Earle added: “And I don’t think you want that, either.”

“You are manipulative and toxic,” Earle accused during the text.

“Go ahead and say ‘it’s just business’ all you want,” she continued, “but the way you approach business is disgusting.”

Earle blasted: “You chose money over morals. You took advantage of me at a young age in a new industry I knew nothing about. You are full of false promises and Unwell [Network] was a continuation of that.”

She added: “We had a call where you threatened me to not go to war with you, because you know how sick and twisted you are.”

Daring Cooper to use the message against her, Earle vowed: “You will no longer scare or trap me… I may be petty, but I’m not malicious. If there’s one thing I learned from doing business with you, it’s to never do business with anyone like you.”

It’s pretty safe to say that they do not like each other

From 2023 to 2025, Alix Earle worked for Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network.

During that time, the two were friendly — perhaps even friends.

The pair even shared an interview on Cooper’s claim to fame, the Call Her Daddy podcast, which went over pretty well.

It was not until the start of last year that rumors circulated that Earle and Cooper were not getting along.

When Unwell dropped Earle’s Hot Mess podcast that February, many took it as confirmation of bad blood.

In truth, it doesn’t look like Earle is fully explaining herself.

She does explain that she disliked that she was drunk on Cooper’s podcast in early 2025.

(Cooper then asked her sexual questions and sensitive ones, and allegedly ignored Earle’s requests to edit out some segments.)

Additionally, we have to emphasize that we have not heard Cooper’s side of the story.

Is there more to this? If so, would it change anyone’s opinion? We’ll have to wait to hear what Cooper has to say.