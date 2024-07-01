Prince Harry was slammed this week by the mother of the late NFL star and war hero Pat Tillman.

Mary Tillman made her remarks in response to the news that ESPN plans to honor Harry at this year’s ESPY Awards with the humanitarian award named for her son.

Pat Tillman was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2004.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” Mary told the Daily Mail this week.

“There are recipients that are far more fitting,” she added.

“There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

Prince Harry Slammed Ahead of 2024 ESPY Awards

For those who are unfamiliar with his story, Pat Tillman was a star safety for the Arizona Cardinals who joined US Army Rangers in response to the 9/11 attacks.

After walking away from his multimillion-dollar salary, Tillman served several combat tours before being killed by friendly fire in the mountains of Afghanistan.

In the years since his tragic death, Tillman’s name has become synonymous with service and sacrifice.

And many believe that Prince Harry has not earned the right to be mentioned alongside him.

Prince Harry Receives Criticism From ESPN Anchor

Mary Tillman is not alone in her criticism of the decision to grant the award to Harry.

Controversial ESPN commentator Pat McAfee echoed her comments during his latest appearance on the network.

“It’s going to Prince Harry, who I don’t even think is a Prince anymore, right? He said don’t call me that?” McAfee said on his show.

“See, why does the ESPYs do this s–t? This is like actually the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” he added.

ESPN’s decision appears to be the result of Harry’s work with the Invictus Games.

He co-founded the athletic competition for wounded veterans back in 2014.

Several outlets have reached out to Harry’s camp. But the Duke of Sussex has thus far declined to comment on the situation.

The 2024 ESPY Awards will take place on July 11, with Serena Williams serving as host.

The guest list is meticulously curated, so Harry probably won’t hear any boos when he accepts his award.

But the moment is likely to generate some controversy on social media.