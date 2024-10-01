Anna Delvey Insists Tori Spelling Change Her Name After ‘DWTS’ Elimination: ‘Sounds Poor’

Perhaps it would surprise no one to know that convicted con artist Anna Delvey made zero friends while appearing on Dancing With The Stars.

Less surprising? She’s milking her 15 minutes of renewed fame despite being kicked off.

Case in point: a week after she was eliminated from the competition, Anna took a swipe at Tori Spelling, who also was kicked off the show after just the first week.

But why take aim at Tori of all people? And why is Tori going along with it?!

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Anna Delvey. (Photo Credit: Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Anna Delvey Disses Tori Spelling To Her Face: Your Name ‘Sounds Poor’

“Tori, I’ve heard you wanted to reinvent yourself,” Anna says to Tori in a video shared via Instagram on Monday, September 30.

Never one to miss an opportunity herself, Tori as quick to invite Anna onto her podcast “MisSpelling” after they got the boot from DWTS.

To promote the episode, the women record a skit titled “Reinventing Tori,” an homage to the Netflix series based on Delvey’s life.

In the video, Tori looks anxiously over at Anna, eager for any advice on how she could improve her image for this next stage of her career.

“Yes! Anna, what can I do?” Spelling asks enthusiastically.

Anna then tells her it might be time to change her name. “Spelling?” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum questions to which Anna replies, “No. Tori.”

When Tori questions why, Anna brutally replies, “It sounds poor.

Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

A Joke Hitting Too Close To Home For Tori

While this all seems to be in good fun, the joke leaves Tori taken aback. This is seemingly on purpose, though there’s no denying that Tori’s finances have been a topic of much conversation over the past two years.

The truth is, Tori’s net worth is actually in question after her divorce from Dean McDermott. She hasn’t worked much and since being forced out of her home after a mold infestation, she’s been bouncing from RVs to rentals to hotels for the better part of a year.

For all intents and purposes, she’s homeless! But still, Tori’s not above poking fun at herself, especially if it helps pay the bills.

Anna Delvey poses before a Digital Features: Tackling Issues Of Free Speech And Censorship panel discussion at NeueHouse Madison Square on September 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Tori and Anna Talk Their Double Elimination

Back to the skit, when Tori inquires about what other changes she can make to reinvent herself, Anna has a simple one word answer: “Nothing.”

For those who haven’t been tuning into DWTS this season, her response is a node to her now-viral interaction with DWTS cohost Julianne Hough following her elimination from the competition when she claimed she would take “nothing” from the show.

It’s clear that neither personality wanted to be out of the show so quickly and the pair discussed their short-lived journey on the competition series.

For Anna, her goal on the show – aside from being in front of the cameras – was to nail the routines.

“I think my focus was ‘Oh, it’s a dancing competition so it’s, like, I have to perform like the steps because that’s how I’ve been trained,’” Anna shared with Tori. She then added that she was classically trained in ballet.

“You have to do the steps, nobody wants to see you smile … [and] in ballet, you don’t smile.”

Well, you had that part down solid, Anna!