Jax Taylor Says Brittany Cartwright Wants Him to Relapse

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The ugly divorce battle between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright just managed to get even uglier.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Jax claims Brittany has repeatedly said cruel and humiliating things to him, including allegedly telling him that their young son doesn’t want him around.

Taylor claims that he has been sober for nearly two years and believes Brittany’s alleged comments are designed to push him toward a relapse.

TV personalities Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Brittany has previously made serious allegations of her own against Jax and was granted a temporary restraining order against him in August.

She has accused her estranged husband of a longstanding pattern of emotional, psychological, and physical abuse.

Jax is now offering his own version of events.

In his filing, Jax claims Brittany “continues to say many insulting things and offensive things to humiliate, intimidate, and scare me,” adding that he believes she does so “as if she wants to shake me to my core and make me relapse.”

Jax also claims Brittany previously told him: “You’re never ever going to work again, nobody wants a disgusting abuser drug addict like you, you need to literally go away and never return.”

According to Jax, she continued by telling him to “Move away.”

And then came the claim that is arguably the most painful for any parent to hear.

“Your son doesn’t want you. We don’t need you in our lives,” Jax alleges Brittany told him.

He claims she added, “Everyone is on my side, nobody likes you. You have no friends. The producers have told me they will never work with you again, you’re finished.”

Jax insists he has relied on lessons from rehab to keep those alleged comments from derailing his sobriety.

“I love my son with all my heart,” he said in his filing, while also insisting that he has no interest in hurting Brittany.

Instead, Jax says he simply wants the conflict to end.

“I just want the truth to prevail and for her to stop abusing me and let me live my life in peace,” he stated.

Of course, “peace” appears to be in extremely short supply.

Jax and Brittany have each sought restraining orders against the other as their divorce and custody battle continues. Brittany’s temporary order currently requires Jax to stay away from her, her property, and their son’s school, ahead of a hearing scheduled for September 17.

So much for these two quietly going their separate ways.

After years of reality-TV drama, Jax and Brittany’s relationship has officially entered the phase where even their divorce filings are delivering more plot twists than an entire season of a Bravo reality show.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.