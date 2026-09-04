Lindsay Clancy Mistrial: Here's What Comes Next As State Supreme Court Rejects Defense Motion

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we previously reported, the Lindsay Clancy murder trial ended in a mistrial today, as the jury informed the judge that they were unable to reach a verdict.

The defense was given one hour to appeal to the state supreme court to have the one holdout juror removed, but that motion was denied.

So now prosecutors will decide if they want to retry the case — and we likely won’t know their decision for quite some time.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington is surrounded by the press as he leaves the courthouse after Judge William Sullivan sent the jury home following the conclusion of deliberations for the sixth day in the trial of Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth County Superior Court on September 3, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images)

Both sides are due back in court on September 29 to determine how best to proceed.

Clancy has many supporters on social media, but perhaps an even greater number of observers believe that she deserves to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

So the weeks between now and the next hearing are likely to see more widespread discourse and debate.

“I’m representing a woman who is a fantastic, wonderful individual. This woman is so brave, so awesome. Every day she came in this courthouse, stood tall, no pun intended,” Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, said outside the courthouse today.

BREAKING: Kevin Reddington speaks out following the mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case, defending his client after 7 weeks of court proceedings.



"I’m representing a woman who is a fantastic, wonderful individual. This woman is so brave, so awesome. Every day she came in this… pic.twitter.com/zii4uS2uI3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2026

“The poor thing is in a wheelchair. As we all know for the rest of her life. And sat there through seven weeks of a trial where nobody had anything bad to say about her except for the two prosecutors and apparently Tim Cruz.”

On X (formerly Twitter) and elsewhere, many users has a different take on the situation, including far-right commentator Elijah Schaffer.

“The justice system IS BEING ABUSED because WEAK MEN are too afraid to hold women & minorities accountable for their bad behavior,” Schaffer wrote, adding:

“WE MEN HAVE TO BECOME EVEN SMARTER THE FASTER SOCIETY DECAYS.”

"This case is not about the health care system or about how women are treated in it… This case, however, was about Lindsay Clancy and what she did on January 24th, 2023 and the cruel and calculated killing of three innocents."



Plymouth County DA Timothy Cruz defends bringing… pic.twitter.com/aSxms2yebB — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2026

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz was similarly fiery (though much less bigoted) in his remarks, describing Clancy as “cruel and calculated.”

“This case is not about the health care system or about how women are treated in it,” Cruz said outside the courthouse, adding:

“This case, however, was about Lindsay Clancy and what she did on January 24th, 2023, and the cruel and calculated killing of three innocents.”

Needless to say, this case has inspired some very strong rhetoric on both sides.

Under Massachusetts law, a judge can only order a jury to continue deliberating twice. And all jurors must be in agreement in order for a verdict to be reached.

And so, Clancy and attorneys from both sides will be back in court at the end of this month.

The 36-year-old’s best-case scenario would likely be spending the rest of her life in a mental health facility, as she does not deny that she killed her children.

But we’re sure she would prefer that outcome to spending the rest of her life in prison and carrying the stigma of being a convicted murderer.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.