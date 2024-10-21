Liam Payne's Autopsy Reveals Cocktail Of Crack & ‘Pink Cocaine’ In His System 

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The details behind the death of Liam Payne just keep getting sadder and more upsetting.

While the cause of Liam’s death has been confirmed by authorities, additional information has been released in the form of a partial autopsy.

And they paint a horrible picture of the night of the One Direction star’s death.

Apparently, Liam had several hardcore drugs in his system, including something called “pink cocaine.”

Liam Payne attends the New Nobu Opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Liam Payne’s Autopsy Reveals Deadly Drug Cocktail

Just before Liam’s death, a hotel employee called authorities and asked them to “send someone with urgency” due to a guest they said was “drunk with drugs and alcohol.”

Initially, reports out of Argentina concerning Liam’s death listed the cause as the the trauma of falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room.

Less than a week later, a partial autopsy found that the former One Direction singer, who died at 31, had multiple substances in his system, according to sources speaking to ABC News.

They included “pink cocaine” – a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others. He also reportedly had cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in his system.

Additionally, the source told the outlet that an “improvised aluminum pipe to ingest drugs” was also found in his hotel room.

Geoff Payne, father of Liam Payne, visits the fan tributes for the late former One Direction member outside Casa Sur Hotel on October 18, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to the Buenos Aires police department, the 31-year-old artist fell from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Palermo on October 16th. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Though the team has toxicology screening results,Liam’s body will remain in Argentina until the full autopsy is complete, according to ABC News.

Meanwhile, local authorities are still piecing together the timeline that led up to Liam’s fatal fall and whether or not anyone else was responsible.

It remains unclear who, if anyone, was with him during the final moments of his life. Initially, it was assumed he was with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, as the pair posted photos and videos of them together on social media on the day leading up to his death.

However, it has since been reported that two mystery women were spotted with Liam before heading up to his room.

Meanwhile, Liam’s father Geoff Payne has been in Buenos Aires since last Friday, working on an arrangement to have his son’s body brought back to the UK.

He has since met with the police, British consular officials, and even visited the hotel where his son passed away.

“Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” read the statement from the family after the news broke.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

What’s Next?

Once Liam’s autopsy is completed, his father will be allowed to bring his son home. It’s been reported that funeral arrangements are underway, but details have not been shared with the public.

Meanwhile, his fellow One Direction bandmates have been openly grieving.

Niall Horan, who was the last member of the band to see Liam alive, was photographed looking heartsick several days after his friend’s passing.

Thankfully, his tour had ended before the tragedy; Zayn Malik, on the other hand, announced his tour would be postponed given the circumstances.