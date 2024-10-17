Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy: Was She With Him In Final Moments?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Fans want to know more about Liam Payne and his girlfriend, who survived him. What was their relationship like before the end?

The world is still reeling from the news. On Wednesday, October 16, Liam Payne died following a fatal fall at a hotel in Argentina.

As millions of fans all over the world process the loss of the One Direction alum, his girlfriend is also a hot topic.

She was not with him at the time, but fans are understandably curious about the woman with whom Liam Payne spent his final years. Who is Kate Cassidy?

Liam Payne and actor Kate Cassidy pose on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who was the girlfriend of Liam Payne at the time of his passing?

Liam Payne was 31 years old when he fell from his third-floor Buenos Aires hotel room. His unexpected death has sent shockwaves around the world.

Just hours before his passing, he had taken to his Snapchat to share that he was having a “lovely day.” The post included a couples thirst trap of himself with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. Both were looking fit and ready to swim. However, the photo was seemingly over a year old, as it had previously appeared on Kate’s Instagram.

The post has intensified questions about his girlfriend, as she is considerably less famous. Fans are curious about how long they were together before this sudden tragedy. Two days prior to his passing, 25-year-old girlfriend Kate Cassidy had flown back to Florida. The two had spent two weeks together in Argentina.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

In December 2022, Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy went red carpet official

Dating rumors first emerged about Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy in the autumn of 2022. Especially after the two enjoyed Halloween together.

Then, in December, they attended the British Fashion Awards together.

Showing up together to walk the red carpet together is a bold way to announce your relationship. But despite how things had so recently ended with Liam’s ex-fiancee, most fans were happy for them.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy arrive at the “All Of Those Voices” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

In January of 2023, Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy went Instagram Official

Kate Cassidy took to Instagram the month after her red carpet debut with Liam Payne to show the world that she was, in fact, his girlfriend.

She shared an alluring slideshow of their photos from a night out that they’d apparently shared recently.

Her caption was simply a green heart emoji. But the photos spoke for themselves.

In March of 2023, Kate Cassidy helped Liam Payne cheer on Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson premiered his All of Those Voices documentary that month. Kate Cassidy not only attended the premiere with Liam Payne, but later raved about meeting her boyfriend’s “best friend” at the time.

As it happens, Kate also has a March birthday. In 2023, she turned 24 years old, several months before Liam turned 30.

The two celebrated her birthday in London that month. Their public outings became more and more routine as their relationship grew more serious.

Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne attend the New Nobu Opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Wait, did they break up in May of 2023?

In May of 2023, major British tabloids began reporting that Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy had broken up. Allegedly, they had simply gone their separate ways.

Neither Liam nor Kate issued a statement to confirm or deny the claims. But, sometimes, actions speak more loudly than words.

In June, the two attended a nightclub party, even leaving together while holding hands. Either their alleged “split” was very short-lived, or it never happened at all.

Kate Cassidy defended him to his fans in August 2024

More than a year after that breakup rumor, Liam Payne had joked on TikTok that his girlfriend was “covered up for once” for their dinner date. While Kate Cassidy often wears bold cutouts and daring necklines, some interpreted this as Liam shaming her, even in the guise of a “joke.”

Kate Cassidy took to TikTok to explain that his intentions were not “misogynistic” or even his idea. She explained that she had suggested the line, because it was true.

“I kind of just wear what I want and he doesn’t care at all,” she explained to fans and critics alike.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy attended a wedding — as guests — in September of 2024.

This was, of course, one month before the One Direction alum’s tragic passing.

At the time, he and his girlfriend seemed absolutely full of joy and life on social media. Things can change so quickly.

Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy spent two weeks together in Argentina in October 2024

Originally, the couple planned to spend just five days on the trip. That stretched out into a fortnight. During their time together, they went on date nights, saw Niall Horan perform, and enjoyed local cuisine together.

On Monday, October 14, Kate Cassidy took to social media to share that she was en route to Florida. Sometimes, when a trip lasts longer than planned, you realize that it’s time to head home. It’s unclear if she had other reasons for departing Argentina.

Two days later, Liam Payne died tragically. The world remains in shock. Certainly, his girlfriend is feeling this even more keenly.