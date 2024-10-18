Liam Payne Visited Overnight by ‘Mystery Women’ Ahead of Tragic Death

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Why did Liam Payne have two mystery women visiting him just before his unexpected passing?

Friends, loved ones, and millions of fans are still reeling over the news of Liam Payne’s death.

For weeks prior to this sudden tragedy, the One Direction alum had been in South America with his girlfriend. Just two days earlier, she had returned home after the unplanned extended stay.

The world wants to know more about the women who visited Liam Payne so shortly before his passing. Every interaction that he had in those final days could be pieces of the puzzle behind this loss.

Two mystery women visited Liam Payne before his death

On Wednesday, October 16, 31-year-old Liam Payne died. He fell from the balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

He had just spent the past two weeks on an extended vacation, having visited Argentina — at least in part — with the stated intention of reconnecting with former bandmate Niall Horan.

According to reports by a slew of outlets, two mystery women arrived on October 15 to visit Liam Payne at the hotel. They only departed on October 16.

Critically, reports emphasize that neither of these two unidentified women were present at the time of Liam Payne’s death later in the day on October 16.

Authorities have already spoken to both women. While their identities are not public, they remain known to investigators who are looking into Liam Payne’s death.

Reportedly, these two women may be “key witnesses” to the events that led to his passing. Additionally, investigators have also interviewed three members of the hotel staff.

What is the timeline of this tragic death?

Liam Payne checked himself into the hotel just three days before his passing. He and girlfriend Kate Cassidy had been staying somewhere else. When Kate flew home to Florida after their planned five days in South America had turned into two weeks.

A hotel employee had contacted emergency services to report a guest who had allegedly “overindulged on drugs and alcohol” Wednesday evening, just a short time after 5PM.

“When he is conscious he breaks, he is breaking the whole room. Well, we need you to send someone, please,” the caller reported to authorities, per a recording.

However, when authorities arrived, they did not find an ill-tempered hotel guest on a rampage — or asleep. Instead, they found Liam Payne dead in the hotel’s interior courtyard.

He apparently died from the fall itself, and investigators more or less immediately pronounced him dead at the scene due to the condition of his body. Sometimes, resuscitation cannot even be reasonably attempted.

Toxicology reports tend to take longer in real life than they do on television. However, even while that portion of the medical examiner’s report is pending, authorities have gotten a look at destruction, possible illegal narcotics, and more from the late One Direction alum’s hotel room. It is unclear if he was fully conscious and aware of his actions at the time of his fall.

How do these mystery women fit into the timeline?

At the moment, the public in general only has limited information about these two women. Unfortunately, this has led to wide-ranging, defamatory, and even unhinged speculation.

It is irresponsible to assume that two women, about whom we have no knowledge, were sex workers, drug suppliers, or side pieces. And anyone claiming that they were assassins has likely lost the plot on several levels.

All that we actually know is that investigators say that they are both key witnesses to the final days of Liam Payne’s life. They are not suspects.