Alec Baldwin’s ‘SNL’ Comeback Leaves Viewers Divided: Was It Too Soon?

Alec Baldwin’s unexpected SNL comeback received a very mixed reaction from fans of the iconic sketch show.

As you’re probably aware, a judge recently decided to drop Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

As Hutchins’ family mourns the three-year anniversary of that tragedy, the decision to drop the charges against Baldwin remains a source of controversy.

Alec Baldwin attends a men’s singles first round tennis match on day one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 26, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Alec Baldwin’s ‘SNL’ Comeback Sparks Controversy

Prior to the Rust shooting, Baldwin spent several years portraying Donald Trump in Saturday Night Live sketches.

After a long hiatus, Baldwin returned to the show for this week’s cold open.

He did not, however, reprise his role as Trump. Instead, Baldwin played Fox News journalist Bret Baier, who interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in the week.

The political content of the sketch was relatively tame. But the opening generated major controversy due to the inclusion of Baldwin.

‘SNL’ Viewers Express Confusion Over Baldwin’s Return

“Why is Alec Baldwin back on SNL?” one person tweeted, according to The Sun.

“I can honestly say I wasn’t expecting Alec Baldwin,” another added.

“SNL bringing Alec Baldwin back was really gross,” a third chimed in.

Alec Baldwin portrays Fox News journalist on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. (NBC)

But Baldwin seemed to have more defenders than detractors. On X (formerly Twitter) and elswhere, many defended the decision to bring him back to the show.

“I’m sorry people can’t seem to grasp the fact that Alec Baldwin has moved on from his troubles, and just continued to just be the man that he is today — one with a huge heart for so many out there, and his family,” wrote one viewer.

“Quit b–ching about him coming back to the #SNL spotlight,” another added.

Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“All these salty comments asking why Alec Baldwin is ‘allowed’ on #SNL,” a third observed.

“Nice to see Alec Baldwin back on SNL. Opening skit was fantastic!” a fourth viewer opined.

Baldwin’s presence might have overshadowed the content of the sketch in which he appeared. But ultimately, it seems that most viewers approved of the return, and we’re sure there are no regrets about the decision to bring him back.

What’s Next For Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin attends Sundance Institute’s ‘An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro’ at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

In the weeks after his trial came to an abrupt conclusion, the future of Baldwin’s career seemed uncertain.

Recently, there’s been talk of Alec and wife Hilaria Baldwin starring in a reality show with their seven kids. Barring any unforeseen obstacles, the series will debut on TLC sometime in 2025.

The SNL appearance is signficant, as it indicates that Baldwin intends to return to acting, despite rumors to the contrary.

What happened on the set of Rust was, of course, a horrible tragedy. But it was also an accident. And Alec Baldwin and his family should be permitted to move on with their lives.