Liam Payne’s Cause Of Death Confirmed As Fans Grieve One Direction Star 

It’s always the ones you don’t expect that hurt the most.

Liam Payne, former One Direction band member and beloved pop star, has died.

He was just 31.

Information is still coming in, but it sounds like the cause of his death was a tragic accident.

And now, the whole music loving world is mourning one of its brightest stars taken far too young.

Liam Payne attends the New Nobu Opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Liam Payne’s Cause Of Death

The singer was found dead on Wednesday, October 16. Liam was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and it’s been shared that he passed away after falling off a balcony from a hotel.

He was staying on the 3rd floor.

La Nación, an Argentine daily newspaper reports that before the incident, police were called by Hotel Casa Sur staff to report “an aggressive man that could’ve been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, told the outlet:

“We were alerted about a person who was in an internal courtyard of Casa Sur Hotel. [First responders] arrived and confirmed the man’s death. We later learned that he was a singer in a musical group. Unfortunately, he had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall, so we had to confirm his death. There was no possibility of resuscitation,”

While awaiting the autopsy report, Crescenti noted that Payne “apparently had a skull fracture, a very serious injury.”

The next day, the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue told Buenos Aires newspaper La Nación they had filed their preliminary autopsy report and concluded Liam suffered multiple traumas that led to internal and external bleeding, .

“Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life,” Alberto Crescenti said, per the US Sun.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy arrive at the “All Of Those Voices” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Liam Payne’s Legacy

Liam rose to fame as part of One Direction, the pop group formed by Simon Cowell on The X-Factor UK Season 7 in 2010.

He performed alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn, who left the band, causing it’s fracture in 2015.

Liam went on to have a decent solo career. hE released his debut solo album in 2019 titled “LP1.” In March 2024, Liam released his LP “Teardrops.”

He also had a happy personal life. He welcomed a son with singer Cheryl Cole in 2017. At the time of his death, he was dating Kate Cassidy.

In the star’s final Snapchat post, he looked happy posing with his bikini-clad girl as they looked into a mirror.