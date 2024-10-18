Niall Horan Gutted Over Liam Payne's Death: 'Didn’t Know’ I'd Be Saying Goodbye 'Forever’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The world is mourning Liam Payne, but none more so than those who knew them best.

Niall Horan shared a poignant statement following the devastating news of Liam Payne’s death, which occurred just days after Horan’s concert in Buenos Aires.

In fact, one of the big reasons that Liam was in Argentina was to “square things away” with Niall – but what that means remains unclear.

The bond between the two musicians, forged during their time in One Direction, clearly was important to Liam.

And with his statement, Niall reveals he felt the same.

Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson of music group One Direction attend 102.7 KIIS FMÂ’s Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Niall Horan Mourns ‘Brother’ Liam Payne

Niall saw Liam just two weeks before his death on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

As he was the last One Direction member to see him alive, it seems fitting he would also be the last 1D member to honor his friend in tribute.

“I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real,” Niall wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo of the two as teenagers.

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.”

“All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness,” he added. “We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.”

Niall Horan and Liam Payne of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMÂ’s Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Liam Payne’s Trip To Argentina For Niall Horan

As it turns out, Liam Payne traveled to Argentina to see Niall Horan in concert before his death.

Two weeks earlier, on Oct. 2, Liam attended one of Niall’s performances in Buenos Aires – but that wasn’t the only reason he was there.

Before he arrived, Liam said in a video on his Instagram Stories that he and Niall had things to “square up.”

“We’re going to Argentina,” he said. “One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan’s playing down there and I think we might just go and say ‘hello.’”

The late star added, “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk.”

Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles of One Direction attends the BBC Music Awards at Earl’s Court Exhibition Centre on December 11, 2014 in London, England. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Liam’s Untimely Death

A beautiful soul like Liam’s is horrible to lose, especially at such a young age.

The former boy bander died outside a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires. Local police confirmed on Wednesday that Liam was found dead after falling from his third floor hotel room balcony.

In a statement, the capital police said they were called to the hotel in the capital’s leafy Palermo neighborhood where they were notified of an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

Liam had been honest over the years of his troubles with alcoholism. However, in the several videos he posted to his Snapchat Story in the hours leading up to his shocking death, Liam looked at peace and happy.

In one of the since-deleted snaps, he even shared with his fans he was having a “lovely day” while spending time with girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Argentina.

An incredibly eerie moment captured on film, knowing just how the day would end for him.

Then again, according to witnesses, Liam had been acting erratic in the hotel lobby earlier in the day. They claim he smashed his laptop and had to be carried back to his room.

There’s clearly still so much to learn about his death.