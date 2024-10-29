Liam Payne Overdosed Previously During Addiction Battle: Report

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Most did not know that Liam Payne had overdosed in the past, prior to his tragic end.

It has only been a couple of weeks since the unexpected death of Liam Payne.

The world is in mourning. His sudden loss took millions of fans by surprise.

However, a new report shares that the One Direction alum had overdosed, and required life-saving treatment, long before his visit to Buenos Aires.

Singer Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of “I Am Bolt” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Liam Payne overdosed at least once in the past

According to a report by Page Six, multiple sources confirmed that the late Liam Payne had previously overdosed. He had also had to be resuscitated after the fact.

Per the inside source’s information, Liam overdosed a few years ago amidst his drug addiction.

Another insider shared that Liam Payne had (allegedly) overdosed at least twice in the past.

Liam Payne performs during the TAB Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018. (Photo Credit: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC)

Interestingly, Liam Payne ended up as part of the Netflix series, Building the Band. He was not the only celebrity, as Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland were also involved.

The report notes that it came as a shock to those who knew him for a long time. His manager signed him up for the show just after he had left rehab, the insider detailed.

“His manager pushed him to do the show and there were a lot of worried texts exchanged between us,” the inside source claimed. “We were shocked, there was no way he was in any shape to do this.”

Liam Payne attends the star-studded Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the Grand Opening of Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis The Palm, on January 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

What changed for Liam Payne ahead of his passing?

“Liam had, in the last few months, become very isolated,” the inside source described.

The insider detailed that this was “by a new group of people away from [those] who cared for him and who’d been trying to help him for a long time.”

Liam Payne had a new manager at the time who seemed eager for him to go on tour. Another source noted accusatorily: “Liam’s manager moved him to Miami and away from all of his friends, he isolated him.”

Liam Payne performs during WE Day UK 2019 at The SSE Arena on March 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

In 2015, One Direction went on hiatus. Officially, Zayn’s departure seemed to herald the end. However, some reports and rumors have claimed that Liam Payne’s behavior had ground the band’s success to a halt. (Liam has very publicly feuded with multiple former bandmates)

“He was heartbroken and never really recovered,” the insider characterized. “He was lost without his brothers.” That source is not the first to refer to One Direction in that manner.

For what it’s worth, it’s unclear what happened to the Netflix footage of Liam Payne. Perhaps it will surface — or perhaps it will not — in the wake of this tragedy. However, reports have said that Liam enjoyed the work and found it fulfilling, hoping to work with other bands in the future.

Liam Payne attends WiLD 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 Presented by Capital One at SAP Center on November 30, 2017. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

His passing leaves a complex legacy

Knowing that Liam Payne overdosed in the past only tells us part of the picture. Not even the singer’s mystery visitors necessarily knew everything weighing on his mind during his final days and hours.

Liam Payne had millions of fans. His family and friends and girlfriend all loved him. But he had also been in conflict with some loved ones. Clearly, people worried about him. And with good reason.

A lot of people will not have full closure until we better understand the timeline of his passing. There are still lingering questions.