Johnny Depp Compares Himself to O.J. Simpson In Bizarre Rant Amid Comeback Effort

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a baffling PR misstep, Johnny Depp has likened his situation to that of the late O.J. Simpson.

The comparison comes as Depp mounts a comeback campaign that he hopes will restore his career to its former glory.

Of course, drawing parallels between himself and one of the most notorious figures in modern American history probably wasn’t the savviest move at this juncture.

Johnny Depp attends the “ModÃ¬ â€“ Three Days On The Wing Of Madness” red carpet during the 19th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 26, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Johnny’s Career Resurgence

Depp is currently attending the Rome Film Festival, where his new film Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness is in competition.

And it was revealed this week that he’s signed on to star in Day Drinker, an action comedy in which he’ll costar with Penelope Cruz.

All of this positive coverage must be a welcome change of pace for Depp following the controversies of the Amber Herard trial.

So it’s a little strange that he decided to shoot himself in the foot by mentioning O.J.

Johnny Depp attends the opening of his experiential and immersive exhibition â€œA Bunch of Stuffâ€ presented by BAUART on September 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for A Bunch of Stuff)

Johnny Depp’s O.J. Simpson Remarks Baffle Fans

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Depp revealed that he finds solace in his craft. Then, for reasons no one will ever understand, he brought up O.J.

“It is also helpful in certain instances, especially when things are crumbling all around,” the actor explained.

“It’s weird to be able to escape, not into a character, but it is good to be able to inhabit a character, and as everything is in your toolbox – some of that stuff can be used as available stimulus.

Director Johnny Depp attends the ‘Modi, Three Days On The Wing Of Madness’ premiere during the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on on September 24, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

“Which is great. So yeah. Everything has been… it has really, it just is. And on some level, it is gonna be around, that kind of thing. It’s like OJ or something. But hey, it just happened. That’s all.”

Look, we’ve all been there. You’re having a conversation about an exciting new project; things are going smoothly.

And then you screw everything up by tossing out the name of a recently deceased football legend/accused murderer. Happens to the best of us!

O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

Johnny’s New Chapter

Elsewhere in the interview, Depp revealed that he’s moved on from the trial and is ready to turn over a new leaf, with his new girlfriend and new teeth.

“Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map … endless stuff. I can remember it all,” he said.

“Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad,” Depp added.

“The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way. So I don’t have any ill feelings toward anyone.

We’re not sure if we follow the snow cone part. But at least it makes more sense than the O.J. comparison!