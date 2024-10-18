Simon Cowell Pens Powerful Tribute to Liam Payne: ‘I Feel Empty’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With a heavy heart, Simon Cowell is sharing his shock and grief over Liam Payne’s passing.

Simon Cowell’s initial reaction to the tragic and unexpected death of Liam Payne was not a public statement.

Like everyone else, he was still processing, hoping for answers, and putting together his thoughts.

Now, the man who helped bring One Direction together in the first place has released his official statement.

Simon Cowell attends the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 photocall on January 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Two days after Liam Payne’s unexpected death, Simon Cowell has published a response

“You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens,” he began an Instagram post on Friday, October 18.

“Liam, I am truly devastated,” Simon Cowell expressed. “Heartbroken. And I feel empty.”:

He affirmed: “And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”

Liam Payne attends the MTV VMA Kickoff Concert presented by DirecTV Now at Terminal 5 on August 19, 2018. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV & DIRECTV NOW)

“I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like?” Simon Cowell wrote, continuing to direct his words towards the late Liam Payne.

“And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused,” he shared. His post continued: “And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”

It has been years since Simon Cowell was the manager of Liam Payne (and One Direction as a whole). But he revealed that he and Liam saw each other just last year, “not for a meeting” but “just to sit and talk.”

It was good to catch up

“We reminisced about all of the fun times we had together,” Simon Cowell reflected of that face-to-face. “And how proud you were to be a Dad.”

His tribute added: “After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all of those years ago.”

Simon Cowell, who initially had to tell a 14-year-old Liam Payne that it was “not his time” for stardom, has met the late singer’s 7-year-old son, Bear. “He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it.”

Simon Cowell attends “America’s Got Talent” Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers,” Simon Cowell expressed, referring to Liam Payne’s erstwhile bandmates: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

“And,” he continued, “reading their messages today, I believe you were.”

That line is referring to the tributes to Liam Payne that his former One Direction bandmates have shared in the wake of his passing.

Liam Payne performs on stage during the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards at Verti Music Hall on February 17, 2020. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Laureus)

Simon Cowell penned a very thoughtful tribute

“And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people,” he affirmed. “Because you left us too soon.”

Liam Payne was only 31 years old at the time of his passing. He was a father. He was beloved by millions.

Simon Cowell helped form One Direction when it was a gaggle of individual contestants on X Factor. Together, those five young singers left an indelible imprint upon the music world. Liam Payne is sorely missed.