Liam Payne Dead: Stars React to Shocking, Awful Tragedy

As you’ve very likely heard by now, tragedy has struck the world of entertainment:

Liam Payne, a beloved artist best known for his work with musical group One Direction, died on October 16 after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He is survived by his son Bear Grey, 7.

Payne was 31 years old.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death, with local authorities saying that an autopsy will be conducted.

While police go through with this investigation, so many members of Hollywood remain in a state of shock and sorrow.

We’ve recorded a number of their responses to Payne’s death below, as we send our condolences to his friends, family members and loved ones…

Charlie Puth: I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone…… I’m so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

Paris Hilton: “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing???? . Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. ????. RIP my friend.”

Juicy J: “R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can’t believe it prayers up for the family.”

Olly Murs: “This news is devastating, am lost for words. We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together.”

Zedd: “RIP Liam. Can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking.”

Ty Dolla $ign: “Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u fr fr sucio.”

Mabel: “FOR SO MANY YEARS I ALWAYS KNEW I COULD CALL YOU FOR SUPPORT AND BIG BROTHERLY ADVICE BUT NOW YOU’RE GONE… MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH LIAMS FAMILY AND FRIENDS DURING THIS TIME YOU’LL BE SO MISSED.”

Ashley Iaconetti: “This is heartbreaking. He had one of my favorite boy band voices. I’ll always remember when my friend was turning me into a One Direction fan in grad school and she showed me their performance of ‘Gotta Be You’ on the X Factor.”

Corbyn Besson: “Damn this Liam Payne news got me speechless … looked up to 1D so much during the wdw days. You really never know when it’s your time to go. remind your friends/family that you love them today and every day.”

Piers Morgan: “Good grief. What a shocking tragedy.”

Jack Johnson: “Was such a nice guy the few times me and G ran into him. that’s so sad.”

As of this writing, no former members of One Direction have spoken out on the loss of Payne — but we’re sure that will change in time. RIP.