Jason Duggar’s Wedding Violated One Major Family Rule

At first glance, it seems that there was nothing terribly unusual about Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace’s wedding.

In fact, based on descriptions from those on hand, it looked a lot like every previous Duggar nuptial celebration.

As is customary for TV’s most famous fundamentalists, the reception was attended by hundreds of guests.

We’re assuming there was no booze or immodest attire to be seen, as Jim Bob wouldn’t have footed the bill for a party with such sinful diversions.

Jason Breaks the Rules

But while Jason might be content to follow most of Jim Bob’s infamous laundry list of rules, he’s also developed a reputation as a bit of a rebel.

First, he forged his own path with an ultra-short engagement. (Jason and Maggie got hitched just two months after he popped the question.)

Shortly thereafter, word got out that Jason and Maggie violated the Duggar code of decorum during their honeymoon in Greece.

So maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that at his wedding, Jason disregarded one page of the Duggar rule book and offered guests an activity that’s banned at most family functions.

Jason Duggar Had a Dance Floor at His Wedding

On the most recent episode of their podcast, Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo explained that Jason and Maggie defied Jim Bob’s ban on dancing.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar appear in this Counting On trailer. (TLC)

“Some stuff happened at this wedding that’s never happened at a Duggar wedding before,” Jeremy said, adding:

“You know what I’m talking about, three words—’Cha, Cha Slide.’”

As Jinger explained, Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann had a traditional first dance when they got married in August. Amazingly, it seems that that was a Duggar first!

Jana Duggar tried on a shoulder-baring dress ahead of her wedding. (YouTube)

But Jason was the first to open the dance floor to guests. And it seems that decision created some problems.

The Duggars Aren’t Dancers

“No one knows how to dance,” Jinger said (via E! News).

“I mean, not no one, some of the siblings, some of them have done dance lessons and some of the bridesmaids. But it’s not part of the culture at all and so it just was interesting. That was an experience.”

“But then Jason and Maddie had the first dance and then they opened the dance floor,” Jeremy said.

Jason Duggar appears in an episode of his family’s TLC reality show. (Image Credit: TLC/Youtbe)

“This poor DJ had to be so confused as to what was happening. Beautiful first dance and then daddy-daughter dance, and then they open the dance floor, and he was playing hits.”

Yes, there was secular music and dancing at a Duggar wedding. We never thought we’d see the day.

In other news, Jason’s first weeks as a married man have been a bit rough. A fellow Arkansas resident is suing him in connection with a real estate deal gone wrong.

He better hope that he’s able to sort this thing out. After all, Jim Bob has probably taken him out of the will after all that dancing!