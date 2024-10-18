Harry Styles Admits His 'Heart Breaks' For Liam Payne's Son In New Tribute

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the wake of the tragic news surrounding Liam Payne’s death, fans and fellow artists alike are mourning the loss of the beloved One Direction star.

But it was Harry Styles, who shared countless memories with Liam during their time together in the iconic boy band, that really broke hearts.

His message was clear: Liam was brother, in this life and the next, and his shocking death has shook the Grammy winner to the core.

As it has us all.

Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson of music group One Direction attend 102.7 KIIS FMÂ’s Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Harry Styles Remembers Liam Payne

Harry was candid about his grief when he finally spoke out on Liam’s passing.

“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

He then talked about the kind of man Liam was, the kind of friend that made them so close in life.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving,” added Harry.

Then, the real gut-wrenching stuff. Harry talked about their years together and even sent a loving message to Liam’s 7-year-old son, Bear.

“The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I miss him always, my lovely friend. My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did. – Harry”

Harry Styles (L) and Liam Payne of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMÂ’s Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia))

Liam’s Untimely Death

A beautiful soul like Liam’s is horrible to lose, especially at such a young age.

The former boy bander died outside a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires. Local police confirmed on Wednesday that Liam was found dead after falling from his third floor hotel room balcony.

In a statement, the capital police said they were called to the hotel in the capital’s leafy Palermo neighborhood where they were notified of an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

Liam had been honest over the years of his troubles with alcoholism. However, in the several videos he posted to his Snapchat Story in the hours leading up to his shocking death, Liam looked at peace and happy.

In one of the since-deleted snaps, he even shared with his fans he was having a “lovely day” while spending time with girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Argentina.

An incredibly eerie moment captured on film, knowing just how the day would end for him.