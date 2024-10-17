Liam Payne’s Shocking Death Raises Troubling Questions On His Mental Health

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the stunning and tragic death of Liam Payne.

The former One Direction singer fell off a balcony of a hotel in Argentina on October 16, leaving behind a seven-year son… along with a number of questions.

Foremost among them, sadly: Did Liam Payne really just fall?

Liam Payne performs on stage during the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards at Verti Music Hall on February 17, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Laureus)

Many observers can’t help but wonder if Payne committed suicide because the recording of a 911 call made prior to his passing has been made public.

“Hello, good morning. I just called and my line got disconnected. I’m calling [from] the CasaSur hotel in Palermo, Costa Rica 6032,” the manager of this establishment is heard saying in Spanish in audio obtained by the Sun UK and La Nacion.

“We have a guest who is drunk on drugs and alcohol. And, well, he’s … When he’s conscious, he’s breaking up the whole room. And, well, we need you to send someone, please.”

Payne had been a guest of this hotel for two or three days at this point, the manager said, emphasizing to the 911 operator:

“We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know if this guest’s life is at risk. They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk.”

Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of “I Am Bolt” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

There’s also this tidbit:

Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, said in a statement to The Associated Press that Payne “had jumped from the balcony of his room.”

Local authorities rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time, he said, warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Photos of Payne’s hotel room, released by Buenos Aires police, featured a smashed television.

The police are investigating the circumstances of his death and conducting an autopsy.

To be clear, there has been no confirmation on whether or not Payne purposely leapt to his death; this is mere speculation right now.

Liam Payne attends Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 with SEAT at The O2 Arena on December 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

As various celebrities react to Payne’s death, Payne’s family said in a statement to UK’s PA Media news agency:

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” they wrote.“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Payne had been in Argentina since at least early this month… when he attended the October 2 concert of his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey, whom he shares with his ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

Liam Payne and Harry Styles of One Direction perform on stage during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, The X Factor UK paid tribute to the late star following his sudden death.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” read a statement shared via Twitter on Thursday, October 17. “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.”

The message was posted alongside a black-and-white photo of Liam Payne.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him,” the statement concluded.