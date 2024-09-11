Trump Calls Brittany Mahomes 'Big MAGA': Can Taylor Swift Friendship Survive This?

Reading Time: 7 minutes

Brittany Mahomes is a Trump supporter. That much is clear.

In the dog days of summer, it felt like Brittany was going out of her way to make sure the Internet knew she was backing the GOP nominee for President in 2024.

It’s a hefty endorsement, to be sure, but it puts her at odds with many in her inner circle.

No, we’re not talking about her husband, Patrick Mahomes – though that’s also a bit of an issue.

We’re far more interested in her friendship with Taylor Swift, tbh. Could Brittany being a Trumper put an end to them being pals? It certainly looked that way at the first game of the season for The Chiefs. But then, something magical happened!

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Cafe – Times Square on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes Supports Trump For Prez & Wants You To Know It

Let’s start at the beginning.

Late in August, Brittany ”liked” an Instagram post by the convicted felon… one in which Trump outlined the Republican Party’s platform for the 2024 election.

This platform included deporting “pro-Hamas radicals” and keeping “men out of women’s sports,” according to the social media message.

There were over 400,000 Likes on this post at last count.

Brittany, who is pregnant with her third child, immediately garnered a great deal of backlash for showing support for Trump’s polarizing agenda.

“Patrick Mahomes, imagine marrying someone who doesn’t care about your rights and your kid’s rights. Brittany Mahomes agreeing with Project 2025 but married to a black man with mixed kids is insane,” wrote one social media user after seeing Brittany’s apparent Trump support.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes walk in the Paddock prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes Lashes Out At Haters Over Trump Support

But always outspoken, she didn’t sit back and just take it. She unleashed on the “haters” who called her social media activity into question.

“To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” read a post Brittany shared on her Instagram Story in response to the political criticism.

She added: “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

So, to recap: haters gonna hate, and Brittany is not denying her support of Trump. That acutally became abundantly clear a few days later.

But why back down again? Why put your opinions out there, defend your right to choice, and then pull back.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes arrive on the red carpet prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Brittany Doubles Down

Eventually, Brittany rescinded her “like” of Trump’s Instagram post. It left many speculating if maybe the whole thing was fabricated for headlines.

That is, until a few days later. After a harmless post went up on her own Instagram account promoting the new Kansas City Chiefs merchandise from Abercrombie & Fitch line, her comments section blew up.

There was a clear divide between people shoving the Harris/Walz ticket in her face and others standing by her decision to vote for Trump.

“Glad to see you aren’t backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn’t be bullied into submission,” one comment read — seemingly referring to the backlash she received for liking a Trump post last week.

Mahomes liked the comment in response, but swiftly removed that like, according to TMZ.

Trump Thanks Brittany For The Endorsement

A few days after that, Brittany was defended for her actions by the one person who could just make the situation worse: Donald Trump himself.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me,” the former Prez posted on Truth Social.

He went on to share a lot of noise about our country heading for “DOOM” and his normal, fearful rhetoric, before circling back to praising Britt.

“It is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Trump then sent Brittany a message after the Presidential debate. Taylor chose that moment, after the debate ended, to officially announce her endorsement was going to Kamala Harris. When Trump was asked about it afterwards, he stopped short of dissing Tay Tay, by applauding Brittany.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan,” the Republican nominee told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” when asked about Swift’s endorsement.

“She’s a big, she’s a big MAGA fan. Much better than Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Agree With His Wife

Now, could this be a bad look for her husband, who’s clearly supporting Kamala Harris?

Patrick, for his part, made headlines in April when he declined to endorse anyone in this year’s election.

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president,” Patrick Mahomes told Time magazine, instead encouraging fans to “use their voice” and do their own research on, at the time, candidates Joe Biden and Trump.

Then again, maybe it’s another relationship she’s worried about.

Taylor Swift cheers before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Taylor Keeps Her Distance From Brittany At Chiefs Season Opener

After the online whirlwind over Brittany’s comments, fans were glued to their phones on September 5 to see two things:

One – would Taylor be on hand to watch the Chiefs open the season? And two – would she sit with Brittany, as she so often did last year.

The answers: yes, she did attend the big game with a big smile and a lot of energy, but no, she did NOT sit with Brittany! In fact, the WAGs of the most important Chiefs players actually sat in two different suites. Taylor spent the evening with Travis’ parents, while Brittany cozied up to her daughter, Sterling.

The moment raised a lot of eyebrows, and begs the question…

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Mahomes attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Will Brittany Mahomes’ Support Of Trump End Her Friendship With Taylor Swift?

Now, unless you were a Chiefs fan prior to the birth of Tayvis, you likely weren’t very aware of Brittany.

But then Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce… and attending his football games… and sitting with Brittany in various luxury suites… and now Mahomes has earned a reputation and a certain celebrity status as a friend of this superstar singer.

The pair have gotten awfully close over the last year. They usually sit together at the games and Taylor’s even invited her out for girls nights with her besties like Selena Gomez and Blake Lively.

But modern day politics has a way of driving a wedge between even the closest of friends. Taylor finally proclaimed her support for Kamala, after so many of her fans already had.

Swifties for Kamala, a fan-run organization not yet supported by Taylor, has become such a massive moment, they were able to get Carole King to come to their virtual rally and raised $142,000 for the VP.

It really should have come as no surprise that Taylor endorsed Kamala. She threw her support behind Kamala and Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” she shared at the time. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

She noted that the ticket cared about issues important to her. “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”

She said very much the same in her statement about Kamala. So, then, where does that leave her with Brittany?

Taylor Swift hugs Brittany Mahomes at the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Brittany and Taylor Work It Out, At Least For The Cameras

Will politics end her friendship with Brittany?

Honestly, not really.

For one thing, as the top two WAGs of the Chiefs, it wouldn’t behoove either of them to have friction between them with the season just about to start. Patrick and Travis can’t afford the distraction.

But for another, literally two weeks earlier, both Patrick and Brittany were spotted at Taylor’s house in Rhode Island, enjoying the last vestiges of summer before real life started again.

Then, 3 days after the Chiefs season opener, Taylor and Travis enjoyed a double date with Patrick and Brittany at The US Open in NYC. The two couples were spotted cheering on the tennis pros, and more than once, Taylor was spotted all over Brittany.

Yes, we said BRITTANY. Hugging her, laughing with her, sharing a drink with her.

So all seems well on that front.

Perhaps it all comes back to this little tidbit Brittany posted shortly after Trump thanked her for the endorsement.

“Contrary to the tone of the world today,” she post on social media, “You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind.”

Taylor truly is a woman of the people!