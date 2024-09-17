Brittany Mahomes to Donald Trump: How Dare You Diss Taylor Swift!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously speculated, Brittany Mahomes may or may not file to divorce Patrick Mahomes someday.

But regardless of where she stands with the universe’s best quarterback, a new report says Brittany is having serious second thoughts about her connection to Donald Trump.

As you may have heard Mahomes is on Team MAGA.

She has made this clear via numerous social media posts.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Brittany Mahomes attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Last week, after Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for President, Trump reacted in his typically fair and reserved fashion.

He said Swift would “pay a price” for this decision and later wrote online, all-capital letters, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

It was a response very much befitting of someone running for the highest office in the land.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes arrive on the red carpet prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Now, according to The Daily Mail, Mahomes is “questioning her support for Donald Trump” after this rant, considering how close Brittany has grown to Taylor in the wake of her long-term relationship with Travis Kelce.

The two are often seen hugging and hanging out in a luxury suite while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play professional football.

“This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done absolutely nothing wrong,” a source told the aforementioned newspaper, citing Swift’s support of Harris and adding:

“She didn’t mention Trump in her post and is allowed to speak her mind.”

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Cafe – Times Square on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A reasonable person might agree with this.

But few observers consider Donald Trump to be reasonable.

“She does not believe in hate in any form and loves Taylor so much. This shook her to the core,” the insider continued.

“This doesn’t mean she is suddenly voting Kamala. It has just made her more aware of supporting [Trump] so publicly.”

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes walk in the Paddock prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 4, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

In August, Mahomes Liked a Trump social media that delved into some of his policies on topics ranging from immigration to the economy.

After garnering a great deal of backlash for doing so, Brittany fired back at her critics as follows:

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”