‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Spoilers: Who Broke Up & Who Got Married

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Love Is Blind season seven has wrapped and to say it was eventful would be… an understatement.

Time to dust off your golden wine glasses! We’re diving into who got hitched, who got ditched, and who’s still looking for love.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Nick Lachey and Love Is Blind cast celebrate Netflix’s first Live Reunion with the iconic pods at Rockefeller Center In New York City on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Find Out Who Broke Up and Who Got Married

There can be no question that Love is Blind this season was filled with surprises and shockers. By the time viewers reached the wedding day finale, it was hard to really say who was going to make it to the altar.

Before the finale, it looked like seven couples are ready to give love a shot sight unseen, but after everyone’s getaway to Mexico, the romances started dropping like flies!

Alexandra Byrd and Tim Godbee, Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson, and Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka all jumped ship, so to speak, and decided not to get together in the end.

That left Marissa George and Ramses Prashad, Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans, and, Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser the only couples on the path to saying “I do”.

Two couples made it, one did not. And the one that didn’t SHOCKED fans to their core.

Marissa and Ramses, fan favorites from the get-go, decided at the last minute not to get married. While Marissa was happy to stay engaged, Ramses unexpectedly walked away from their relationship all together, leaving her devastated.

“I don’t think you should’ve come to this experience,” she told him. “How could I feel so sure? And you’re not? It sucks, I want you to choose me,” adding of their split, “This is the worst day of my life.”

Visiting A New City

One of the other interesting twists of Love Is Blind season seven was that the show called the Washington, DC metro area home. And on an election year — yikes!

Creator Chris Coelen revealed season seven’s location during an in-depth interview with Vulture MONTHS before the season aired. It was the first time Netflix had allowed so much information about an upcoming season to be divulged!

With the DC area as its background, it was no surprise to watch as politics came up in the pods. As usual, talking about politics didn’t help secure any romantic connections. In fact, in terms of Marissa and Ramses, it was their political views that was partially to blame for their split.

Vulture’s own Kathryn VanArendonk witnessed a few pod dates get “derailed” by the subject, writing: “A handsome consultant type describes himself as ‘a patriot,’ and although he can’t see it, the woman across from him winces.”

Remember who that was?!

Fans Knew What They Were Getting Into – And What’s Coming Next!

While creator Chris Coelen revealed Love Is Blind season seven was being filmed in Washington, DC, it’s possible another season could also be in the works.

One eagle eyed Redditor shared video of what appears to be another group of Love Is Blind fiancée’s preparing to film their search for wedding gowns. The group of unidentified people were spotted outside Beloved Bridal in Stillwater, Minnesota — just outside of St. Paul/Minneapolis area.

If you’re unfamiliar with the reality series, every season features an episode where all of the brides-to-be gather to try on wedding dresses. At the same time, the grooms-to-be are usually doing their suit shopping with their own loved ones.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey usually make an appearance at each location for the special occasion.

The original video was posted to TikTok where fans debated the location’s season status in the comments. Many believe that Minnesota will be home to the eighth season of “Love Is Blind,” following Washington, DC.

‘Love Is Blind’s Controversial Cast Members

Following the show’s rise in popularity is a rise in controversy.

The most recent being that a couple of season six “Love Is Blind” cast members were not on the show for the right reasons.

Jeramey Lutinski was revealed to have been engaged just a few weeks prior to entering the “Love Is Blind” pods, as reported by Glamour. Not only did he later confirm the broken engagement, Jeramey claimed he told his “Love Is Blind” cast mates.

“Anybody that I was on dates with, my cast mates, and in multiple interviews, this topic was discussed,” Jeramey explained in a video on Instagram. He added that any footage of him explaining his engagement didn’t make the “final cut.”

Meanwhile, Trevor Sova was still in a relationship while filming the show.

Several texts between Trevor and his then-girlfriend were revealed on Reality Ashley’s Instagram, one of which shows Trevor saying “no matter what” he was “not getting married.”

Renee Poche attends the Allstate Party at the Playoff hosted by ESPN & College Football Playoff at POST Houston on January 06, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESPN)

Netflix Sued By Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast

In addition to shady cast members, Love Is Blind has been battling a concerning lawsuit.

Season five’s Renee Poche is currently suing the show, claiming that they intentionally inflicted “emotional distress,” according to USA Today. The lawsuit was filed after Netflix penalized Renee Poche $4 million for allegedly violating her contract by discussing her filming experience.

Renee Poche made it out of the pods with her “match,” Carter Wall, their tumultuous relationship was completely cut from season five. In the lawsuit, Renee alleged that Carter “berated” her, solicited drugs and even physically threatened a camera operator.

Renee also alleged that she was “utterly terrified” of Carter and felt that Netflix put her in a “dangerous situation” by forcing them to be alone together for long stretches of time.

The lawsuit is ongoing.