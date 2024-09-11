Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris & Trolls JD Vance At The Same Time

Reading Time: 5 minutes

A very bad Tuesday night for Donald Trump turned truly awful, even for his running mate JD Vance!

Minutes after the convicted felon was lambasted in a debate by Vice President Kamala Harris — at one point Trump was reduced to claiming that “people on TV” were saying immigrants had been eating pets — the following finally happened:

Taylor Swift endorsed Harris for President of the United States.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Finally! Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Mere seconds after Kamala left her podium during the first Presidential debate, Taylor sent a message out to her Swifties:

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” wrote the superstar to open a lengthy social media statement.

“If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.

“As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Swift then referenced the lame and desperate attempt by Trump to pretend a few weeks ago as if he had her support.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris gestures as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” the artist continued.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.

“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Taylor then dropped the truth bomb that Trump has been fearing for ages might soon explode.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Why Taylor Swift Is Voting For Kamala

This is what Swift wrote:

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.

I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.

I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.

I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

Swift famously stayed out of politics until October 2018 when she endorsed a number of Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee.

Amid the highest-grossing tour in music history, with a fanbase as passionate as any celebrity has ever enjoyed, many onlookers have been wondering whether Swift would get involved in the 2024 Presidential Election.

We now have our answer.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

A Message From A Childless Cat Lady – Hi JD Vance!

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” she concluded.

“Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early.

“I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Swift, an avid lover of felines, even signed her message from a “Childless Cat Lady,” citing the words used by Trump’s running mate, J.D Vance, in describing the type of people he believes are ruining this country.

No one does a subtle, yet powerful burn quite like Tay Tay.

Tim Walz Moved To Tears Over Taylor’s Endorsement

Following the debate, Kamala’s running mate and America’s favorite Mid-Western dad Tim Walz made the rounds on cable news to talk about her performance.

While speaking with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, he was made aware of her endorsement live on the air.

Walz put a hand on his chest and smiled wide as he took in the news. “I am incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a cat owner — a fellow cat owner,” he said, calling her message “eloquent” and “clear” and urging Swifties to “get on over” to Harris’s website.

Walz -1, Vance -0

BREAKING: Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president.



Tim Walz reacts to the news LIVE on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/wACc6WzQ3k — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 11, 2024

Trump Reacts To Taylor Endorsing Kamala

But Tim wasn’t the only one asked about Taylor breaking her silence. Trump also made the rounds to some news organizations (coughFOXcough) and when he was asked about the endorsement he attempted to, pardon the pun, shake it off.

But also true to form, he made the whole thing divisive, bringing in Brittany Mahomes to the chat.

“Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan,” he said during an interview on “Fox & Friends” the next morning.

“Brittany’s great. Brittany got a lot of news last week. She’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift … the wife of the great quarterback — and he is a great quarterback. I think she’s terrific,” he said.

He then dared to suggest that Taylor’s career would suffer by not endorsing him.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. She couldn’t — you couldn’t possibly endorse [President] Biden. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he added.

Yeah, sure Trump. SURE.