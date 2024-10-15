Taylor Swift Announces Eras Tour BOOK: Get All the Details!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In one sense, Taylor Swift has bad news for fans:

The Eras Tour will soon be coming to an end.

In another sense, however, Taylor Swift has amazing news for fans:

The Eras Tour can soon last forever!

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Over Instagram on Tuesday, the iconic singer told fans that she’ll be releasing a 256-page hardcover book next month that chronicles her record-shattering global tour.

She also confirmed that folks will eventually be able to purchase physical editions of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend,” Swift wrote on October 15.

“This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.”

She then dropped the bombshells, making it easy for everyone to get their Christmas shopping out of the way in November:

“Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND ….

“The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th.”

Swift kicked off this tour in 2023 and has played before attendees across five continents.

It is the highest-grossing tour in the history of music.

Taylor Swift attends the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

There have been quite a few books written about Taylor Swift, of course, but this is basically the first one from Taylor Swift.

The video accompanying the announcement on social media noted that the book will include more than 500 photographs from the tour.

TTPD: The Anthology, meanwhile, has thus far only been available digitally since its release in April.

While the beloved singer announced the standard edition of the album at the Grammy Awards in February, The Anthology — which included 15 additional tracks — came as a surprise to fans when it dropped a few hours after the first 16 songs on TTPD.

It’s notable here that Taylor said that the physical edition of TTPD will have 35 tracks, leaving fans to wonder what those extra four songs might be … considering the original anthology only has 31.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Swift’s announcement of her new book comes as she is set to return with her Eras Tour as she performs three dates in Miami on October 18, 19 and 20.

It will conclude on December 8 in Vancouver and… and… we’re sorry. We just can’t at the moment. We’re too emotional to keep talking about it.

We’re sure you understand,