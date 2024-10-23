Zach Bryan Leaves Brianna Chickenfry ‘Blindsided’ with Breakup

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Zach Bryan may have gone about this breakup all wrong.

In July of 2023, Country singer Zach Bryan and Barstool Sports podcaster Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia went public with their relationship.

It’s over.

Zach Bryan announced as much. And now Brianna feels totally blindsided.

Country musician Zach Bryan and girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia are over

On October 22, 2024, Zach Bryan took to his Instagram Story to announce that he and Brianna Chickenfry, his girlfriend of more than one year, had “broken up with each other.”

He emphasized his ongoing “respect and love” for Brianna.

“She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her,” Zach Bryan praised. “I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things.”

In a message on his Instagram Story, Country singer Zach Bryan explained his breakup, announcing it to fans. (Image Credit: Instagram)

According to Zach Bryan’s post, 2024 was a difficult year — presumably because of more than his weird pro-Kanye, anti-Taylor Swift post that prompted him to flee Twitter.

“I am not perfect and never will be,” he acknowledged accurately. “Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too.”

Zach Bryan went on to admit that he has “failed people that love” him and failed himself in the process.

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Keith Griner/Getty Images)

There were hints at a breakup before Zach Bryan broke the news

Recently, reports claimed that Zach Bryan was showing up on a dating app. Sometimes, these are just imposters, catfishing using photos of actors, models, celebrities, sex workers, and random other users with malicious intent. Apparently, not this time.

Then, on October 21, Brianna penned a message to her Instagram page. The vague — even cryptic — message referred to life going on after hardship.

As recently as July, Brianna and Zach were celebrating their 1-year anniversary. She even praised him as her “forever person.”

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia expressed her heartache after feeling “blindsided” by a breakup announcement from her very recent ex. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Just after Zach Bryan’s Instagram Story post, Brianna Chickenfry shared one of her own.

She admitted that she was feeling “really blindsided” in the wake of Zach announcing the split to the world.

At the time, she acknowledged that she needed some time to compose herself before she was ready to talk. Hours later, she was ready to say something.

Brianna LaPaglia is opening up about her heartbreak following her split from country singer Zach Bryan … sharing she had no idea he planned to publicly announce their breakup so soon 🤠💔 Full story in bio!



📷: Plan Bri Uncut pic.twitter.com/b0ImMd0ul3 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 22, 2024

Brianna feels ‘discarded’

According to her relatively short, emotional video, Brianna LaPaglia feels like Zach Bryan “discarded” her.

As many had surmised by her comment about feeling “blindsided,” she detailed that she’d received no warning that Zach was going to go public with their breakup when he did, or in the way that he did.

She also shared that the breakup itself is so fresh that she’s still processing it. And, clearly, she didn’t feel ready for things to become quite this public. Zach Bryan made his own choices, and now she has to live with them — but not with him.