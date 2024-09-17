Witney Carson’s ‘DWTS’ Partners Through the Years: Meet The Guys! 

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Witney Carson has had quite the cast of characters line-up as her DWTS partners.

From comedians to athletes to three men named “Chris,” Witney has done the tango with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Witney joined the dancing pros lineup in Season 18, and while she’s only won the coveted mirrorball trophy once, she’s come very close to the winner’s circle countless times before.

Honestly, there are many who would argue she’s been robbed of the top prize more than once!

When Dancing With The Stars returns in fall 2024, she’ll be partnered with retired football star Danny Amendola. Danny knows a thing or two about being coached, as he’s currently an assistant coach for the Raiders.

Could these two win the competition? Let’s look back at Witney Carson’s DWTS partners over the last few years to see who he has to live up to!

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Danny Amendola and Witney Carson. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Witney Carson’s First Partner Was a Teen Heartthrob

When Witney Carson took to the dance floor for the first time in Season 18, it was on the arm of Cody Simpon. The pair were well suited and made it pretty far in the competition.

They ultimately came in 9th, with the winner of that season being Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

But she didn’t just dance with Cody that season. During the switch up episode, she also took a turn across the floor with Drew Carey.

Alfonso Ribeiro(L) and Witney Carson performs at Dancing With The Stars: Live! at The Beacon Theatre on January 15, 2015 in New York City. ( (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Witney Wins The Mirrorball Trophy For the First (and Last) Time

In Season 19, Witney was partnered with Alfonso Riberio. The pair couldn’t be stopped! Week after week, fans loved their routines. To this day, Witney admits that her favorite routine of all time was when they did the Carlton!

The pair won the competition, coming in first, and it cemented Alfonso’s place among the DWTS family. Now, he hosts the show alongside Julianne Hough!

A Series Of Chrises and Misses

Coming off the high of that season, Witney was partnered with Chris Soules in season 20. They pair did ok, landing in 5th place. They lost out to Rumer Willis and Valentin Chmerkovskiy that year.

Since then, Witney has been partnered with two other guys named “Chris”. In Season 24, Witney was partnered with Chris Kattan. Sadly, they placed 12th. In Dancing with the Stars: Athletes, Witney was partnered with Chris Mazdzer, but they also didn’t make it very far in the competition.

Sounds like she didn’t have much luck with these three! But her luck would soon change!

Witney Carson and Kel Mitchell pose at “Dancing with the Stars” Season 28 Finale at CBS Television City on November 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

A Top 5 Contender

While there were a few other missteps along the way, for the most part, Witney has been paired with excellent dancers and has consistently landed in the top 5 year after year.

In Season 21, Witney was partnered with Carlos PenaVega. They placed 4th. Then, in Season 25, Witney was partnered with Frankie Muniz. They placed 3rd.

Then, she was robbed two years in a row!

In Season 27, Witney was partnered with Milo Manheim and in Season 28, Witney was partnered with Kel Mitchell. Both times she placed 2nd!

No offense to Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, but she and Kel were killer! We really thought she had that one!

Witney’s Not So Stellar Partners

Of course, it’s always the luck of the draw with DWTS. Sometimes you get a boybander or a star athlete.

And then sometimes you get, well you get Vanilla Ice, who landed Witney in 10th place. 10th place?! Outrageous!

Then, in season 30 Witney was partnered with The Miz. They placed 9th. Another bummer.

Additionally, in Season 22, Witney was partnered with Von Miller. They placed 7th/8th in a double elimination, but to Von’s credit, we think they would’ve gone farther that year if the competition hadn’t been so fierce.

Witney Carson and Wayne Brady perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Witney Carson’s Partner Last Season

When last Witney Carson competed, she was paired up with comedian Wayne Brady. The duo had a good run on the show, scoring a set of perfect 10’s for their Samba in week 5 and then again with their Salsa on week 8.

But even scoring perfect 10s couldn’t keep them from being eliminated. Case in point, after landing a perfect score on week 10, they were still voted out, landing in 3rd place.

That’s the way she crumble sometimes! But here’s hoping she has better luck with Danny!