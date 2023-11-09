Kel Mitchell Hospitalized With “Genuinely Frightening” Health Crisis

Long before Kenan Thompson was a mainstay on Saturday Night Live, Millennials knew him as part of All That and then Kenan & Kel. And, of course, 1997’s Good Burger.

The other half of that duo was Kel Mitchell. Recently, the two have reunited to promote the upcoming film, Good Burger 2.

Earlier this week, Kel was rushed to the hospital and arrived through the emergency room.

This “genuinely frightening” ordeal has left fans rattled — and comes just two weeks before his big premiere.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson on stage during the Good Burger 2 panel at New York Comic Con at Javits Center on October 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for for Paramount+)

On Tuesday night, TMZ reports, Kel Mitchell was hospitalized.

Though the causes were initially unknown, he underwent treatment by medical staff — entering the hospital via the emergency room.

According to a witness, he appeared to be both conscious and alert upon arrival. That doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a serious medical crisis — one that required an overnight stay.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell at New York Comic Con at Javits Center on October 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for for Paramount+)

As of Wednesday, he remained in the hospital and receiving treatment.

By Thursday, TMZ was able to confirm, Kel was back at home and recovering.

While he’s remaining tight-lipped about his health scare, he did have some things to say to his fans and followers.

Kel Mitchell attends the World Premiere Of “Spinning Gold” at Directors Guild Of America on March 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Steven Simione/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Kel took to Instagram to address his fans and followers.

He shared that his health crisis was “genuinely frightening.”

Kel expressed that he felt “Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes.”

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell visit the Good Burger booth at New York Comic Con at Javits Center on October 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for for Paramount+)

“The scare was real,” Kel acknowledged.

So this was not one of those cases where someone worries that they have internal bleeding but have actually just eaten an unusual food. That does happen, and there’s no shame in being cautious.

As he said, his health concern was all too real. “But,” Kel added, “so was the support.”

Kel Mitchell attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home,” Kel wrote.

Kel and his wife are very devout Christians. To the point where they chose to not have sex with each other before marriage.

He affirmed that he feels “embraced by the love of my family” as he recovers.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson visit the Good Burger booth at New York Comic Con at Javits Center on October 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for for Paramount+)

Whether the mere mention of Kel evokes waves of ’90s nostalgia or you only remember the commercials where he kissed a bottle of orange soda, it’s good to know that he’s doing better.

He doesn’t ever have to tell the world what happened. We hope that he will make a full recovery from whatever it is.

Incidentally, Good Burger 2 comes out on November 22 on Paramount+ … and we apologize if this health crisis is how you found out.