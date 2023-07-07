Ariana Madix Joins Dancing with the Stars Season 32!

Ariana Madix is turning personal tragedy into professional triumph.

The Vanderpump Rules mainstay announced on Friday morning that she’ll be a cast member on Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

“This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!” Derek Hough said, in Good Morning America while introducing Madix.

“Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!”

Cut to the popular Bravo personality.

“That’s right, I’m Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season,” Madix confirmed, before showing off some moves with Hough.

She is the first celebrity to sign up for the upcoming season.

The full cast won’t be revealed until September 13.

But Disney likely wanted to take advantage now of all the publicity swirling around Madix, who learned four months ago that her long-time boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with friend and colleague Raquel Leviss.

Madix initially commented on the breakup and scandal via an Instagram post about two weeks after the secret relationship was exposed.

Rather than addressing Sandoval and/or Leviss directly, Madix thanked her fans and friends at the time, writing:

“When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement.”

She ended the statement, “what doesn’t kill me better run.”

In the weeks and months since, more information has come out about Sandoval’s illicit romance with Leviss.

For example, Madix said the two used to have sex while she slept in the room next door.

EWWWW, right?!?

In May, Ariana opened up to People Magazine about her reaction to learning of the affair, telling the outlet:

“My anxiety at first was through the roof.

“Those first few weeks … just the stomach ache, not being able to fall asleep, not eating and feeling sick even at the idea of wanting to eat. It was really so bad.”

She discovered the tryst after seeing a raunchy Facetime video sent to Sandoval from Leviss.

Added Madix this spring:

“It felt like rock bottom.

“I’ve gone through other stuff before on the show but nothing like this at all. But there’s nowhere else to go from rock bottom except up.

“So honestly, realizing that really helped me come out of that.”

Now, though?

Having booked the Dancing with the Stars gig and as she attempts to revive her acting career?

Things appear to be looking up for Ariana Madix.