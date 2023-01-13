Peta Murgatroyd: PREGNANT! Expecting Second Child With Maksim Chmerkovskiy!

Less than a year ago, the future seemed very uncertain for Dancing With the Stars icons Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkoskiy.

Maks, a native of Ukraine, was visiting his homeland when Russia invaded in March of 2022.

The situation initially seemed quite grim, but thankfully, Chmerkovskiy was eventually able to make his way back home.

And these days, Maksim and Peta’s future is looking very bright, indeed!

Peta Murgatroyd is pregnant! The child will be her second by husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy! (Photo via Instagram)

Peta took to Instagram this week to announce that she is pregnant with her second child!

In the caption to her post, she explained that after a lengthy and often discouraging fertility journey, the child came as a total shock!

“After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven,” Murgatroyd wrote.

Pros Peta and Maks have been together for a while, and were engaged in 2015. They welcomed their new baby boy, Shai Aleksander, into the world in 2017. (Photo via Instagram)

“It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF,” she continued.



“I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family.

She concluded her message with words of gratitude to the fans who have supported and encouraged her through these difficult years:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd met and fell in love on Dancing with the Stars. They are a very attractive couple. (Photo via Getty)

“Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM’s …I read them all,” she wrote.

“This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for.”

Speaking with People magazine, Peta confirmed that she and Maksim are blissfully happy with this unexpected development.

“All natural, it happened,” the 36-year-old tells the outlet.

“I didn’t even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it,” Peta added.

“I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn’t want to test for weeks.”

She went on to explain that she’s now 18 weeks along, and though first test left little doubt that she’s expecting, she and Maks remained skeptical.

“I think it was the fastest positive I’ve ever seen in my life,” Murgatroyd told People.

“It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It’s been completely different from my past pregnancy.

“It wasn’t like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant. Yay!’

“It was more like a, ‘Okay, well let’s see what happens because I’ve been through this four other times, and it hasn’t worked.’ So I was very skeptical. I didn’t even tell Maks for a while.”

Pro-dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are back together and were even caught on camera holding hands!

The joyous news comes after two years in which Peta shared her heartbreak at having difficulty conceiving, often noting that the toughest part was feeling that she had disappointed her first child, 5-year-old Shai.

“Very emotional because I didn’t know what to tell him anymore. I told him the first two times, but I kept it vague. I didn’t make it into this whole, ‘Oh my God, we’re having a baby,’ thing,” she added.

“I just said, ‘Be careful with Mummy’s belly. She has a baby in there.’ “

Our sincerest congrats go out to Peta, Maks, and Shai!