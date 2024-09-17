Dakota Fanning Really Pregnant While Filming ‘The Perfect Couple’?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Was Dakota Fanning pregnant for real in The Perfect Couple?

Whether she’s on a talk show or acting, Dakota Fanning steals every scene. She’s always worth the price of admission.

A person can act pregnant. Someone as enormously talented as Dakota certainly can.

But no amount of acting can conjure up a convincing baby bump like this. Was she pregnant while filming? Did they write her pregnancy into the Netflix film?

In Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, Dakota Fanning delivered a jaw-dropping performance. But was her baby bump a little too real to be a prosthetic? (Image Credit: Netflix)

Dakota Fanning certainly looks pregnant for real in ‘The Perfect Couple’

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple is a miniseries that follows an outlandish, picture-perfect wealthy New England family. The discovery of a body ruins a wedding — and makes everyone a suspect.

Dakota Fanning portrays Abby Winbury. She’s sister-in-law to the groom. And she’s very pregnant by the groom’s brother, Thomas.

When we say that Dakota Fanning’s character is pregnant, we don’t mean that she’s just found out. She’s clearly well into her pregnancy, with a prominent baby bump. And no, it’s not just under clothing.

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1835030757657456642

Because The Perfect Couple takes place at the beach, there are numerous moments of people in beachwear. Dakota Fanning’s character, Abby, is no exception.

So we see her in a bikini — not a one-piece, not a beachside gown — with her baby bump on display.

It looks extremely real. More than real enough to have multiple viewers wondering if Dakota Fanning were actually pregnant during filming. If so, it would not be the first time that a project has written a pregnancy into a story to keep a fantastic actor in a role.

Dakota Fanning attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Was Dakota Fanning actually pregnant when ‘The Perfect Couple’ filmed?

30-year-old Dakota Fanning was clearly not pregnant at the Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 15. But, as most viewers understand, a miniseries like this films well in advance of airing.

However, Dakota Fanning was not pregnant for real.

In fact, she has gushed about how production conjured up this extremely lifelike illusion.

Dakota Fanning attends the photocall for “The Watched” at Claridges Hotel on May 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros )

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dakota Fanning raved that “It was an amazing prosthetic” that created the semblance of a pregnancy.

“I didn’t wear that one all the time — there was a different one that I wore under clothes,” she clarified. “But there was no way she was going to wear a one-piece at the pool. It to be a bikini and you had to see the belly.”

Dakota Fanning continued: “But we really had to get it right. It was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen. And it wasn’t a glued-on situation, I put it on like a corset so it wrapped around my whole body and tied in the back.”

“I was laying there so you never saw my back; it was just so seamless from every side. It’s wild,” Dakota Fanning remarked.

Knowing that she looked pregnant for real, she added: “People on set that day were staring at me a ton and then apologizing for staring. Nobody could believe that thing. I loved it.”

Not all visual tricks can fool people in real life as well as they can fool people who see the finished footage. Hat’s off to the production for coming up with such a convincing prosthetic! And, of course, for Dakota Fanning — for pulling it off.