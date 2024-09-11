Taylor Swift Arrives at the 2024 VMAs With Big Reputation Energy

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Taylor Swift is poised to have a huge night at the 2024 VMAs.

She leads the competition with 10 nominations and if she wins 7 of them or more, she’ll take a very important title away from Beyoncé.

With an electric lineup of performers in place, many of which are pals of Taylor, it seems very likely that she’ll show up this year.

What’s more, fans should allow room for high expectations as Taylor could also make a huge announcement at the show!

Taylor Swift arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Taylor Swift Arrives At the 2024 VMAs

There she is! In all her glory, fall colors on, covered … in leather? Nothing has ever felt more like a Red/Reputation crossover!

She was of course the last to hit the carpet, but she made it inside just in time to dance to Eminem’s opening performance.

Now, no one confirmed she would be there tonight. But in all honesty, they didn’t need to. There was zero chance of Taylor missing the big night.

Taylor wrapped up the international leg of her Eras Tour in August, and the last of her North America dates don’t kick off until October.

With the tour on pause, it gives Taylor an entire month to relax, as well as have a free evening to enjoy being celebrated for her incredible visual work this year.

It will also be a night where she can catch up with some friends! On the docket for performances are Sabrina Carpenter, one of Taylor’s pals and opener for the Eras tour; Halsey, is a friend AND a major Swiftie; and Lenny Kravtiz, father of Zoe Kravtiz, who is also a member of the squad.

And lest us not forget Katy Perry, former frenemy of Taylor’s. She’s receiving the Vanguard Award and it would feel almost kismet if Swift was there to present it to her!

But there’s another reason why Taylor was bound to be at the VMAs.

Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)

Will Taylor FINALLY announce ‘Reputation TV’?

Let’s look at the facts:

The last time Taylor Swift attended an award show, she was at the Grammys back in February. During her acceptance speech, she announced the release of The Tortured Poets Society.

Now, remember when Taylor Swift attended the VMAs in 2022. She pulled the same stunt, announcing Midnights during one of her speeches.

There’s a pattern happening and while inconsistent, it’s been a year since Taylor’s released a re-recording.

Could Reputation TV finally be within reached? If she makes history, perhaps we’ll all get a reward to celebrate!

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

How many VMAs has Taylor Swift won?

Swift tops the VMA nominations with 10 — eight for her “Fortnight” music video and nods in the artist of the year and best pop categories.

Last year, she walked away with nine wins, putting her at a total of 23 moonperson trophies.

As it stands, Beyoncé is the most decorated VMA winner, with 30 trophies to her name. Now, Bey is only up for one award at the show – song of the year for “Texas Hold’em – and she stands a good chance of winning.

So, Taylor might find herself falling short of closing the gap, but there’s no doubt that her count will increase all the same.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks on the field in pregame warmups prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Will Travis Kelce Join Her At The VMAs?

In over a year of dating, Taylor and Travis have yet to attend a red carpet event together. Schedules are usually to blame: a world divided by ball and aristotle.

And the same might be true again. The Chiefs have a match against the Bengals on the 15th, which means Travis will be in game mode even in the days before.

So, don’t rule him out per say, but don’t get your hopes up either!

Kary Perry and Taylor Swift during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

VMA 2024 Performers List: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, & More

As we mentioned, Halsey and Sabrina Carpenter are in the lineup to perform at the show.

The latter may be thankful for a friend as her ex Shawn Mendes and his ex Camila Cabello are also slated to perform. DRAMA!

Katy Perry will be taking to the stage in celebration of her Vanguard Award win.

Rounding out the performer list is Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Karol G, LL COOL J, Benson Boone, GloRilla, and none other than your favorite artist’s favorite artists, Chappell Roan.

The VMAs will air live on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.