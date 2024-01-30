Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom okay?
Earlier this year, fan speculation wondered if Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will marry this year.
Now, however, it sounds like they have some issues to iron out before they can walk down the aisle.
Are Katy and Orlando gearing up to wed … or hurtling towards a split?
Orlando Bloom is one year older and handsomer
On January 13, Orlando Bloom celebrated his birthday! The notorious hottie is now 47 years old.
To celebrate, he partied hard in the snow. At times, wearing only swim trunks. Other times, he wore proper snow gear.
Orlando hung out with friends in and out of a hot tub, and thanked fans and followers for their birthday wishes on his Instagram page.
Fans could not help but notice that Orlando seemed to be celebrating stag — without his wife.
And this was not the first time that he did something with his wife conspicuously absent.
On January 7, Orlando attended the Golden Globes and some of the after parties. Meanwhile, that was when Katy went out to enjoy winter sports in Aspen.
Is it a big deal that Katy Perry wasn’t with Orlando Bloom for the Golden Globes?
Obviously, celebrity couples sometimes don’t attend these awards shows together. There are so many, after all.
But Orlando and Katy actually met at the 2016 Golden Globes. That might not seem like it was that long ago, but it was eight years ago.
Katy has since referred to the awards show as their “anniversary.” Which … does add a little extra weight to the two spending that night apart.
Katy and Orlando became engaged in 2019. But an inside source is opening up to Life & Style about how Katy and Orlando breakup rumors are making people worry.
“Will there ever be a wedding? That’s the million-dollar question right now,” the insider expressed.
The source continued: “especially since there don’t appear to be any plans in the works.” As we previously reported, Katy and Orlando’s previous attempts to nail down wedding plans have fallen through.
Are Katy and Orlando going their separate ways?
According to the source, the two actually argued about him attending the Golden Globes — as they had already booked an Aspen vacation.
“She wasn’t happy about him ditching their getaway when he was suddenly asked to present at the awards show,” the insider reported.
“But,” the source added, “it’s not the only red flag that has people thinking this could be the end for them.”
According to the insider, 3-year-old daughter Daisy is the only thing that “really” connects them right now. They don’t seem to have much in common aside from being gorgeous and famous.
“They live together, but it does seem like they’re leading separate lives,” the source described.
The insider characterized: “Katy is happy filming American Idol or promoting her shoe line, while Orlando would rather be jumping out of an airplane or off a mountain.”
Remember, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split before
The two broke up in 2017. That was a difficult time for Katy and her public brand all-around … but they did reconcile within a year.
“The counseling they used to have is in the past,” the insider reported.
According to the source: “It feels like Katy and Orlando have just stopped putting in the effort.”