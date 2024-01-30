Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom okay?

Earlier this year, fan speculation wondered if Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will marry this year.

Now, however, it sounds like they have some issues to iron out before they can walk down the aisle.

Are Katy and Orlando gearing up to wed … or hurtling towards a split?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LA premiere of Amazon’s “Carnival Row” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2019. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Orlando Bloom is one year older and handsomer

On January 13, Orlando Bloom celebrated his birthday! The notorious hottie is now 47 years old.

To celebrate, he partied hard in the snow. At times, wearing only swim trunks. Other times, he wore proper snow gear.

Orlando hung out with friends in and out of a hot tub, and thanked fans and followers for their birthday wishes on his Instagram page.

Fans could not help but notice that Orlando seemed to be celebrating stag — without his wife.

And this was not the first time that he did something with his wife conspicuously absent.

On January 7, Orlando attended the Golden Globes and some of the after parties. Meanwhile, that was when Katy went out to enjoy winter sports in Aspen.

Katy Perry celebrates the launch of Dolce & Gabbana Devotion at Macyâ€™s Herald Square on November 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.)

Is it a big deal that Katy Perry wasn’t with Orlando Bloom for the Golden Globes?

Obviously, celebrity couples sometimes don’t attend these awards shows together. There are so many, after all.

But Orlando and Katy actually met at the 2016 Golden Globes. That might not seem like it was that long ago, but it was eight years ago.

Katy has since referred to the awards show as their “anniversary.” Which … does add a little extra weight to the two spending that night apart.

Orlando Bloom attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Katy and Orlando became engaged in 2019. But an inside source is opening up to Life & Style about how Katy and Orlando breakup rumors are making people worry.

“Will there ever be a wedding? That’s the million-dollar question right now,” the insider expressed.

The source continued: “especially since there don’t appear to be any plans in the works.” As we previously reported, Katy and Orlando’s previous attempts to nail down wedding plans have fallen through.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety)

Are Katy and Orlando going their separate ways?

According to the source, the two actually argued about him attending the Golden Globes — as they had already booked an Aspen vacation.

“She wasn’t happy about him ditching their getaway when he was suddenly asked to present at the awards show,” the insider reported.

“But,” the source added, “it’s not the only red flag that has people thinking this could be the end for them.”

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla. (Photo Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

According to the insider, 3-year-old daughter Daisy is the only thing that “really” connects them right now. They don’t seem to have much in common aside from being gorgeous and famous.

“They live together, but it does seem like they’re leading separate lives,” the source described.

The insider characterized: “Katy is happy filming American Idol or promoting her shoe line, while Orlando would rather be jumping out of an airplane or off a mountain.”

Orlando Bloom attends the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Photo Call on May 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Remember, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split before

The two broke up in 2017. That was a difficult time for Katy and her public brand all-around … but they did reconcile within a year.

“The counseling they used to have is in the past,” the insider reported.

According to the source: “It feels like Katy and Orlando have just stopped putting in the effort.”