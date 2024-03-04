Barry Keoghan Cheers Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift Concert

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Barry Keoghan is taking his star power to the Eras Tour. Talent recognizes talent.

Taylor Swift’s world tour continues. Even with a few bumps along the way, the Eras Tour has been a triumph for the singer and for her fans all over the globe.

Some of those fans are more than a bit famous themselves.

Barry Keoghan is one of the hottest names in the acting world right now. He flew across the world to watch girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter open for Taylor.

Barry Keoghan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Is Barry Keoghan a Swiftie?

Over the first weekend of March, Barry Keoghan showed up at Taylor Swift’s show in Singapore.

According to her schedule, she will perform six times in the country as part of her ongoing Eras Tour.

Once again, Taylor trotted out Sabrina Carpenter as her opening act. The two have worked together for years — ans Sabrina is no small talent herself.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

In fact, though people of all walks of life delight in Taylor Swift’s music, Barry Keoghan’s attendance likely had more to do with the opening act.

The actor, perhaps best known for Saltburn and Eternals (the latter of which was a top-tier MCU film, by the way), is currently dating Sabrina Carpenter.

With that fun fact in mind, it’s no surprise that TMZ reports that Barry was front and center to watch Sabrina open the show.

It looks like Barry Keoghan is VERY into Sabrina

In videos from the show, Barry looks nothing short of smitten with the gorgeous and talented opening act.

We can’t say for sure that he was singing along with Sabrina … but it sure looks like it, at times.

After Sabrina finished her set, she went to the VIP tent — and Barry joined her. Together, they were able to watch Taylor perform, though we all know that concert dates can be a little distracting.

As various outlets have been quick to note, Barry Keoghan has been far from Taylor Swift’s only celebrity attendee.

BLACKPINK’s very own Lisa attended the show on Sunday.

She even posted photos to Instagram, including a pic with Taylor herself. This past year has been Taylor’s biggest in nearly a decade, and her influence is so mighty that she even dragged some fans kicking and screaming into the world of football.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter go way back

Here, the topics intersect, because Sabrina is one of the various celebrity friends who has accompanied Taylor to Travis Kelce’s sports games.

Now, Barry’s showing up to cheer her on as she opens for Taylor, and the two get to watch the Eras Tour in style.

That’s a great arrangement for everyone involved!