Benson Boone Kisses Girlfriend on VMAs Red Carpet: Meet Maggie Thurmon

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Benson Boone is a rising pop star, who has written one of the songs of the summer, “Beautiful Things.”

So, naturally, everyone is ready to be all up in his business!

Benson is poised to have a big night on the 2024 VMAs, and being in the spotlight means fans will be asking a lot of questions.

Like, when will he have new music out? Who will he collaborate with next? Does Benson Boone have a girlfriend? Is it the chick he’s smooched on the VMAs red carpet?!

Let’s see if we can’t answer a few of those burning q’s for you right now!

Benson Boone performs during Spotlight: Benson Boone on the Ray Charles Terrace at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on July 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Who Is Benson Boone?

The singer-songwriter, 22, has been releasing music since 2021, building a huge audience from his TikTok videos. His online presence helped him secure a record deal.

His debut album Fireworks and Rollerblades was released in April 2024. Since then, Benson has continued to rack up hits, and he’s become a real heartthrob!

Benson has truly cemented himself as a mainstream artist by receiving numerous nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at New York’s UBS Arena in Long Island.

Benson is set to perform, and he’s nominated for four VMAs. He’s up for the Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year (for “In the Stars”), Best Alternative (“Beautiful Things”), and Song of the Summer (“Beautiful Things”).

Given Benson’s huge popularity, so many people want to know about his love life!

While he’s mostly kept quiet about his relationship, the singer has been linked to fellow online star Maggie Thurmon, 22, since earlier in 2024. Let’s get to know her better!

Actress Maggie Thurmon attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Maggie Thurmon Is an Internet Personality & Actress

Maggie is a popular content creator on TikTok.

She began regularly posting videos as a high school student, but she started going viral in college. She has over 5 million followers on TikTok, as of September 2024.

Some of her most viewed videos are when she performs TikTok dances along with her dad. He joined her in a few other comedic videos, and in 2021, they launched the Mags and Dad’s Wholesome Chaos podcast.

While the podcast ended in 2023, Maggie has continued to share clips with her dad on social media. In addition to her social media presence, Maggie has also been an actress for over a decade.

She’s mostly appeared in short films, but she made her feature-length debut in 2023. She played Zoey Wallace in the romcom The Other Zoey, per IMDb.

Benson Boone performs onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2024 at David Geffen Hall on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube)

Benson Boone Has Been Linked to Maggie Since Earlier in 2024

It’s unclear when exactly Benson and Maggie started seeing each other, but one of their earliest sightings came in March 2024. The reported couple were seen seated near each other at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party, according to The Sun.

Later, they were spotted together in a fan video in May 2024. The singer was leaving one of his shows, and Maggie was by his side. He was talking to fans who had gathered outside the venue. “I have to get my lovely girlfriend home,” he said, before taking a group video.

Maggie seemingly confirmed their romance with an Instagram post on June 5, 2024. She shared a photo set and included a video of herself and Benson holding hands.

Fans swooned in the comment section, pointing out that her pop star boyfriend was there. “Benson made the postttt,” one person wrote. The “Slow It Down” singer also reportedly left a comment. “The first pic…wow. Perfect,” he wrote. He’s also shared an Instagram Story on June 10 to mark Maggie’s birthday, but the post has since expired.

Maggie Thurmon and Benson Boone attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

They Brought Some Serious PDA to the VMAs

Being one of the performers for the big show, Benson walked the red carpet for the 2024 VMAs – and he wasn’t alone!

Maggie was squarely on Benson’s arm as his date for the night, wearing matching all black outfits. And you don’t coordinate if you aren’t together!

If you needed even more proof than that, Benson and Maggie shared a sweet kiss right in front of the cameras.

Consider that the confirmation!

Maggie Thurmon and Benson Boone attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Benson Boone’s Song “Beautiful Things” Is Inspired by a Relationship

Benson’s breakout hit has been “Beautiful Things,” which peaked at number 2 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart. While the singer didn’t say if Maggie was the song’s inspiration, he did open up about it being about a relationship in a February 2024 interview with Billboard.

“It was inspired by a relationship that I had just gotten into — for the first time in my life, I felt like I was extremely out of control of the way this relationship would turn out,” he explained. “Meaning like, in the past, I feel like I’ve always known that I could be the one to end a relationship. This one felt very different. It was the first time that I’d really been actually, genuinely terrified to lose something.”