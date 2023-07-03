Taylor Swift Suffers Multiple Wardrobe Malfunctions During Eras Tour, Receives Praise For Averting Onstage "Marilyn Moment"

The 1955 comedy classic The Seven Year Itch featured a scene in which the breeze from a subway grate lifted Marilyn Monroe’s skirt, resulting in one of the most iconic cinematic visuals of all-time.

While the image might have inspired a million dorm room posters, it’s not the sort of accident you want to experience in real life.

So it’s a good thing Taylor Swift was able to avoid her own “Marilyn moment” while during a mishap on stage.

The incident is receiving a lot of attention this week, as these things generally do.

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

What’s strange about this case is that the moment occurred back in 2011.

Allow us to explain:

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, then you know that Taylor’s Eras Tour is the biggest thing to happen to live music since the invention of recreational drugs.

Swifties have been shelling out astonishing sums for admission, but it seems there have been amazingly few cases of buyer’s remorse.

Taylor has been putting on such stellar shows that her fans have no second thoughts about plunking down a month’s rent in exchange for three hours of music.

Of course, when you’re delivering a live spectacle of this magnitude, there are bound to be some snafus — in fact, Taylor has experienced so many onstage setbacks that some fans have dubbed this the “Errors Tour.”

But while a lesser talent might be chided for such difficulties, Taylor is being praised for her quick thinking and her unflappable “the show must go on” mentality.

In recent weeks, Taylor has performed in the pouring rain and while dripping blood, all in the name of giving her fans their money’s worth.

Over the weekend, Taylor performed in Cincinnati, and she lived up to her last name by sprinting off stage for a wardrobe change after a trap door on stage failed to open.

The moment went viral on TikTok, and Taylor seized the opportunity to have a laugh at her own expense.

“Still swift af boi,” she commented on the clip above.

“No way she said boi,” one fan remarked.

“THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED,” another enthused.

“I love how she just browses tiktok after a show and comments the most unserious things,” a third observed.

The latest slip-up sparked a social media debate over Taylor’s best onstage improvisations.

TMZ chimed in with a story about Taylor’s Marilyn moment from her 2011 Speak Now Tour.

That moment went viral back in the day, and the site got some new traction out of it by publishing pics taken from “a new angle.”

Taylor probably doesn’t love reliving that moment, but at least she’s receiving praise for her quick thinking.

And hey, if she’s gonna draw comparisons to a fellow iconic blonde, she could do a lot worse than Marilyn.