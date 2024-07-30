Taylor Swift Responds to Horrific Stabbing at Event Inspired by Iconic Singer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift has issued a statement in response to a tragedy.

On Monday morning, a 17-year old was arrested in the United Kingdom after he allegedly killed three children during a stabbing at a Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England.

To be clear, from what we can gather, the class simply used Swift’s music and possibly other themes related to the artist.

She was in no way involved with the event.

A day after this unspeakable incident, however, Swift responded on social media.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” she wrote.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Paramedics pay their respects to the child victims of a knife attack on July 30, 2024 in Southport, England. A teenager armed with a knife attacked children at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Hart Lane, Southport yesterday morning. Three children have died while five children and two adults remain in a critical condition in hospital. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In a press conference on July 29, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy confirmed the deaths of two children.

A third, age 9, then passed away on Tuesday.

According to the latest press release, eight other children were injured and five are in critical condition. Two adults injured in the attack also remain in a critical condition.

It’s simply awful all around.

Local cops, meanwhile, say that a teenager has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

“At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing,” the Merseyside Police statement reads.

“We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

The adults injured in the attack are believed to have been trying to protect the kids at the scene.

“Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

“My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

