Why Travis Kelce Isn’t With Taylor Swift at the 2024 MTV VMAs

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Travis Kelce be skipping the 2024 VMAs, or will he take time out of his schedule to support Taylor Swift?

That’s the question on the minds of many Taylor’s fans had ahead of MTV’s biggest night.

Since the network’s annual Video Music Awards will be held on a Wednesday, there was hope among Swifties that Travis would be able to attend.

Taylor Swift and US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

After all, the man tends to be pretty busy on weekends this time of year.

Yes, Travis is a little preoccupied at the moment, as he and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs just launched their campaign to win an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl.

But Travis and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes were able to join Taylor at the US Open this week. So maybe a VMA cameo from the NFL’s premier tight end wouldn’t be out of the question?

Taylor Swift arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Travis Kelce Reveals That He’ll Be Skipping the VMAs

Sadly, it seems that Travis will be sidelined for tonight’s big event. Taylor walked the red carpet by herself.

But she knew that going in.

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis told listeners that he will not be able to attend the VMAs.

But he’ll be watching from home and hoping for a historic night for his pop icon girlfriend.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Hopefully she can walk away with some Moon Men,” Travis remarked, according to People, referring to the show’s famous award statuette.

Fortunately, it looks like Travis will get his wish.

Taylor Has More VMA Nominations Than Any Other Artist

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With 10 nominations, Taylor is sure to walk away with quite a few Moon Men.

The second-most nominated artist is Post Malone, with whom Tay collaborated on the song “Fortnight” from her acclaimed Tortured Poets Department album.

In other words, it’s likely to be a very big night for Taylor. And for Travis who will be watching and cheering her on from afar.

And will Taylor be on hand when Travis and the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday?

Only time will tell. But she rarely misses an opportunity to cheer on her favorite tight end.