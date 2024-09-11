Why Travis Kelce Isn’t With Taylor Swift at the 2024 MTV VMAs

Will Travis Kelce be skipping the 2024 VMAs, or will he take time out of his schedule to support Taylor Swift?
That’s the question on the minds of many Taylor’s fans had ahead of MTV’s biggest night.
Since the network’s annual Video Music Awards will be held on a Wednesday, there was hope among Swifties that Travis would be able to attend.
After all, the man tends to be pretty busy on weekends this time of year.
Yes, Travis is a little preoccupied at the moment, as he and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs just launched their campaign to win an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl.
But Travis and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes were able to join Taylor at the US Open this week. So maybe a VMA cameo from the NFL’s premier tight end wouldn’t be out of the question?
Travis Kelce Reveals That He’ll Be Skipping the VMAs
Sadly, it seems that Travis will be sidelined for tonight’s big event. Taylor walked the red carpet by herself.
But she knew that going in.
On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis told listeners that he will not be able to attend the VMAs.
But he’ll be watching from home and hoping for a historic night for his pop icon girlfriend.
“Hopefully she can walk away with some Moon Men,” Travis remarked, according to People, referring to the show’s famous award statuette.
Fortunately, it looks like Travis will get his wish.
Taylor Has More VMA Nominations Than Any Other Artist
With 10 nominations, Taylor is sure to walk away with quite a few Moon Men.
The second-most nominated artist is Post Malone, with whom Tay collaborated on the song “Fortnight” from her acclaimed Tortured Poets Department album.
In other words, it’s likely to be a very big night for Taylor. And for Travis who will be watching and cheering her on from afar.
And will Taylor be on hand when Travis and the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday?
Only time will tell. But she rarely misses an opportunity to cheer on her favorite tight end.