Taylor Swift’s 12th Album May Drop Before Reputation: Brace Yourself!

Taylor Swift is undeniably the biggest popstar in the world. From her “Eras Tour” to her relationship with Travis Kelce, the singer is beloved by millions of people across the globe. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next album.

The “Shake It Off” singer has been incredibly prolific with her latest records and Taylor’s Version re-recordings. She released her 11th album The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, which won her 5 MTV VMAs.

Taylor has not announced what her next release will be, but fans have begun to speculate about what’s coming soon. Get all the details about her next album and all the theories about it here.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Why Do Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Teasing Her 12th Album?

Taylor Swift is no stranger to dropping easter eggs for fans ahead of major announcements. While it may seem soon for her to announce a new album, some fans have speculated that she was leaving breadcrumbs during a recent night out.

One fan account noticed that Taylor was wearing a necklace with her initials “TS” on it, during an evening out in New York with Bella Hadid in September 2024. Some people zoomed in on the necklace and noticed that the pendant looked like a “12.”

Swifties today:

“Taylor is human and a TS necklace upside down isn’t something to over-analyze, she’s just a girl”



“A mirrored TS is a 12 which means she is hinting at TS12 cause she’s Taylor and she would absolutely easter-egg something this way”



“SNAKESKIN BOOTS! REP TV NEXT” pic.twitter.com/5exVNhPlCt — ML ⸆⸉ (@aswiftieaccount) September 22, 2024

One Swiftie summarized the reactions well. “A mirrored TS is a 12 which means she is hinting at TS12 cause she’s Taylor and she would absolutely easter-egg something this way,” they wrote on X.

Of course, some also speculated about other possibilities, such as teasing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) or Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version).

When Will Taylor Swift Release Her Next Album?

Taylor has not yet announced what her next record will be, and there is no release date yet. Still, the “Fortnight” singer has been releasing at least one album per year since 2019.

Taylor’s most recent album was The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024. In 2023, she dropped the Taylor’s Versions of her Speak Now and 1989 records.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 04, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

What Are Other Hints About the New Album?

Some fans believed that Taylor hinted at a new release after her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff posted a photo of her in September 2024. The Bleachers frontman shared a series of photos from his Electric Ladyland Studios.

The photos included a bunch of shots of Jack in the studio both solo and with other musicians, like Sabrina Carpenter. In one picture, Taylor was spotted smiling in the corner while producer Sounwave was seen smiling.

After Jack posted the photo, fans began theorizing about what he was working on with Taylor. “JACK WHAT ARE YOU TELLING US IN THE 7TH SLIDE????? TS12?? REPTV,” one fan wrote.

What Albums Does Taylor Swift Need to Re-Record?

The speculation about Taylor’s next album comes while she’s in the middle of re-recording her albums. The singer set out to re-record her first six albums to have ownership over her masters, after Scooter Braun purchased them.

So far, Taylor has re-recorded four of her albums and released the Taylor’s Versions of them. She has re-released Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989. She still has to re-release Reputation and her self-titled debut album.

After her night out, fans speculated that perhaps she was hinting at Reputation (Taylor’s Version), because she was wearing snakeskin boots. Some also suggested that the necklace with her initials was an allusion to her self-titled debut.

Is She Going Back on Tour?

While Taylor has not yet announced what her next release will be, she will be embarking on the final leg of her “Eras Tour” in October 2024. She’ll begin the last set of North American shows on October 18 in Miami, Florida.

After Florida, Taylor will bring the show to New Orleans and Indianapolis before the final two stops in Canada in Toronto and Vancouver. The last show of the tour will be in Vancouver on December 8.