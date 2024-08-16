Taylor Swift Changes Song Title to Throw Shade at Kanye West (Are You Ready For It?)

Taylor Swift just fired another shot in her ongoing feud with Kanye West.

And not surprisingly, her army of devoted fans are loving the latest shade.

As we previously reported, Taylor recently ended Kanye’s streak of number one albums, as his newest release failed to take the top spot from her Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift Takes Victory Lap Around Kanye West

Now, Taylor is celebrating her victory over her longtime rival in subtle but glorious fashion.

If you’re a Swiftie, then you know that Taylor loves to hide lyrical Easter eggs for her fans to find. And this one is a two-parter in which Taylor used a single song title to throw shade at a couple of her biggest haters.

The song, which made its debut on TTPD back in April, was originally titled “thanK you aIMee.”

The capitalized letters spell out “Kim,” presumably in reference to Taylor’s feud with Kim Kardashian.

Kim, of course, supported Kanye when he used the song “Famous” to bully and demean Taylor.

This week, Taylor released a new version of the song, recorded at her June 22 concert (and, appropriately, mashed up with her 2011 track “Mean”).

This time around, the song is titled “Thank You, aimEe,” with the capitalization spelling out “Ye.”

As People first reported, Taylor fans are having a field day with the pop icon’s shade.

“We love a shady queen,” wrote one person said on X (formerly Twitter).

”Taylor changing the letters in thank you aimee from ‘Kim’ to ‘Ye’ is a VERY rep coded thing for her to do,” another chimed in, adding a snake emoji for good measure.

Taylor Vents Her Frustration Through Her Music

Taylor, of course, frequently uses her lyrics to express her heartbreak or anger amid breakups or feuds. Her candor is one of the things that fans most love about her.

“thank You AimEe” is one of her angriest songs to date. And this week’s title change serves as further confirmation of the circumstances that inspired her to write it.

“All that time you were throwing punches, I was building something,” Taylor sings.

“And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F— you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushing / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Yes, Taylor is clearly no fan of Kanye’s.

And with her latest triumph on the charts, she may have just scored the decisive victory in their feud.